Long Beach health officials report the first suspected cases of coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Long Beach health officials announced Monday that preliminary tests indicated that two men and one woman contracted coronavirus.

One patient was hospitalized at the Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and is currently in stable condition, while the other two were isolated at home, according to the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services.

"The patient has been in an isolation ward since he was identified as potentially with COVID-19 and is being given the best care," said Dr. James Leo, medical director, in a statement. "Staff members are complying with all infection control requirements, including CDC guidelines regarding exposure to patients with new coronaviruses, the use of masks, masks / eye protection, gloves, gowns and other protection measures,quot;

Authorities said two of the patients traveled to an international area with known community transmission and one traveled internally to a known community transmission area.

"These preliminary test results, and our response and coordination with public health and safety officials are being taken very seriously," Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. "We strongly believe that COVID-19 is a threat to public health here in Long Beach and throughout the United States."

Due to the initial positive tests, it is said that the health department is conducting extensive contact investigation and monitoring people who may have been exposed, although they do not recommend closing schools or other public facilities.

"Today, we have quickly moved from the preparation of a case to the implementation of containment efforts in case there are additional people who test positive for COVID-19 in Long Beach," said Dr. Anissa Davis, Health Officer of the City. "The emergency declarations we announced earlier this week continue to help us with the resources we need to respond to this for our community."

Cases are considered presumptive until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms the results. If confirmed, the total number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County would increase to 19.

"It is important to keep in mind that Long Beach is preparing aggressively and that we understand that this is a very serious global health crisis," Garcia said at a nightly press conference. "We also want to point out that the city is in constant communication with our partners."

Long Beach operates its own health department, separate from Los Angeles County.