London Pulse has the ambition to finish in the top four, according to Adean Thomas | Netball news

%MINIFYHTML47e37edbab4da5511bc08929c483795f11% %MINIFYHTML47e37edbab4da5511bc08929c483795f12%

London Pulse gets the first home victory at Copper Box Arena and now prepares for a decisive clash at Team Bath on Monday, March 16





%MINIFYHTML47e37edbab4da5511bc08929c483795f13% %MINIFYHTML47e37edbab4da5511bc08929c483795f14%











1:14



Adean Thomas says that London Pulse has great ambitions this season

Adean Thomas says that London Pulse has great ambitions this season

%MINIFYHTML47e37edbab4da5511bc08929c483795f15% %MINIFYHTML47e37edbab4da5511bc08929c483795f16%

London Pulse has the ambition to finish in the top four this season, according to Adean Thomas, who was a game player in his impressive victory over Celtic Dragons on Monday.

Pulse delivered a perfect last room to seal a 69-38 big win against a Celtic Dragons affected by an injury in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Chiara Semple, Sigi Burger and an inspired performance by Thomas allowed the capital to move 3-0 for the season. Now they have won as many games this season as they did throughout 2019.

"I'm going to find the team," Thomas he told Sky Sports. "In our mind, we are in the top four this year. Even though most of the girls are from different countries, we are really working hard on training to make it work."

"We worked on our weaknesses and came here to put that on the court to see how well we went. We did a great job today. We went out to play hard and we came out with the victory and we only show everyone that London Pulse is here to play ".

1:55 Pulse's head coach Sam Bird says his team will travel to Bath full of confidence Pulse's head coach Sam Bird says his team will travel to Bath full of confidence

Head coach Sam Bird believes his team will travel to the top of the Bath table full of confidence after another impressive show.

"We were absolutely flying tonight," Bird said. "The team, the whole team. Again, I thought that my defense was solid in the back and that Halimat Adio was also solid in the circle, a great defense unit."

"We are a completely new team and just to see that improvement in a very short space of time, just to improve and improve and improve, let's see what we can do, but I can't ask for more at the moment." "

And before his clash at the top of the table with Bath, Bird added: "The bathroom is obviously a very good team. They will bring it and so do I. I think that at this stage of the season you can only move to the current form. We look strong and we can go there and really challenge. "

The live coverage of the Vitality Netball Superleague season continues on Monday, March 16 when Loughborough Lightning host Saracens Mavericks. join us Sky Sports Arena, Mixture and YouTube from 6.45 p.m.