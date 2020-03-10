Local teacher incorporates information on coronavirus in lesson plans – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – When it comes to the new coronavirus, COVID-19, many adults are very afraid and uncertain, but if we feel this way, imagine how children feel.

"It scares me a little because I don't know if I'm going to catch him," Heaven Greenestinson said.

%MINIFYHTML9fe69ec342a4b993ac79bc57717a4f4311% %MINIFYHTML9fe69ec342a4b993ac79bc57717a4f4312%

Like many children, Heaven, 10, fears for something she is barely old enough to understand. Something that not even most adults can fully understand.

The coronavirus COVID-19 is the subject of many domestic conversations, and today on Mrs. Solomon's 3rd Grade class, reading, writing and coronavirus are being discussed.

But with any lesson, it is important to have a complete knowledge of the subject.

That is why Mrs. Solomon decided to incorporate a lesson on the coronavirus.

Including a special visit from the school nurse, not because someone was sick, but because they want everyone to stay healthy.

Proper hand washing was also demonstrated. A lesson that Heaven says to be taken seriously.

"Be sure to always wash your hands before entering my room," he said.

Heaven learned that hand washing should last at least 20 seconds. And using a special song to ensure adequate duration.

So that children can better understand exactly what the coronavirus is, a child friendly comic strip was created where they can really put it together and make a comic.

After the coronavirus lesson, Heaven says his mind is calmer.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.