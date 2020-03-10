Live match preview – PSG vs B Dortmund 03.03.2020

Team news and ways to go before PSG vs Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their last Champions League match.

Team news

Paris Saint Germain Marco Verratti and Thomas Meunier are suspended due to suspension after both were booked in the first leg.

Midfielder Ander Herrera remains out with a thigh injury. Thiago Silva and Colin Dagba still have doubts about their fitness, but Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria are expected to lead the line.

Borussia Dortmund He will be without Marco Reus (groin) and Thomas Delaney (physical adjustment), but Lucien Favre has no other concerns about injuries.

The match will be played behind closed doors in the Park of the Princes due to the coronavirus.

Paris Saint-Germain has never defeated Borussia Dortmund in European competition, drawing twice and losing once. His only previous meeting at the Parc des Princes was in November 2010, a goalless draw in the Europa League.

Borussia Dortmund won three and lost three of his six away matches of the Champions League against French teams, winning and losing against each of Auxerre, Marseille and Monaco.

The PSG has never progressed to the next stage of the Champions League after losing the first leg of a qualifying match, facing Milan in 1994-95, Barcelona in 2014-15 and Real Madrid in 2017-18.

Borussia Dortmund has always progressed to the next stage of the Champions League after winning the first leg of an elimination match, doing so on the previous four occasions. The only team with a better progression rate of 100% after winning the first leg is Juventus (11/11).

Paris SG has lost five of their last six Champions League qualifying matches (W1), losing each of their last two at Parc des Princes against Real Madrid in March 2018 and Manchester United in March 2019.

Borussia Dortmund has lost each of their last five qualifying matches outside the Champions League, the last tasting victory in February 2014 in a 4-2 victory against Zenit under Jürgen Klopp.

















