Linebacker Cory Littleton would fit well … but also for several other teams – Up News Info

Matilda Coleman
Linebacker Cory Littleton would fit well ... but also for several other teams - The Denver Post

Editor's note: in Part 3 of the Broncos free agents forecast, a look at internal linebacker Cory Littleton. Part 1: WR Amari Cooper | Part 2: G Joe Thuney

The Broncos had the opportunity to solve their problem of internal supporters in last year's draft, but went through Michigan's Devin Bush to exchange 10 places in the first round. Another opportunity will be presented when free agency opens next week in the form of Cory Littleton of the Los Angeles Rams.

Little Tackler, leader of the Rams in 2018-19 (259 stops in total), Littleton went from being a free agent not recruited to a central special equipment player and prominent linebacker on the cusp of a great contract.

"He really is a complete player," Rams coach Sean McVay said of Littleton in December. "It has great coverage, you can board, you can go from side to side, you can use it as a corridor (pass) where you get it in good confrontations."

“Attack football. … He has definitely earned the right to be mentioned among some of the best internal supporters of this league. "

The Broncos took the Todd Davis contract option, but they only have a guaranteed salary of $ 500,000. It is believed that they would have been interested in Shaq Thompson of Carolina before he signed a four-year extension and $ 54.16 million with the Panthers.

The following is a closer look at Littleton:

About Littleton

Years: 26)

Height Weight: 6 feet 3/228 pounds.

Background: He made 56 tackles in the first two years (five starts in 32 games). … He took over as headline in 2018 when Alec Ogletree was changed to New York Giants. … Led Rams in tackles in 2018-19 (125 and 134, respectively). … Named for the Pro Bowl in 2018, but he didn't play because the Rams were in the Super Bowl. … It has 8 1/2 catches, six interceptions and 26 total pass breaks. … He made 29 tackles on the team in all three Rams postseason games in 2018, including interception in the Super Bowl defeat against New England. … Earned $ 3,095 million in 2019.

