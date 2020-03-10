Linebacker Cory Littleton would fit well … but also for several other teams – Up News Info

Editor's note: in Part 3 of the Broncos free agents forecast, a look at internal linebacker Cory Littleton. Part 1: WR Amari Cooper | Part 2: G Joe Thuney

%MINIFYHTML719e2ab895984b937a4dc032a0c88e2f11% %MINIFYHTML719e2ab895984b937a4dc032a0c88e2f12%

The Broncos had the opportunity to solve their problem of internal supporters in last year's draft, but went through Michigan's Devin Bush to exchange 10 places in the first round. Another opportunity will be presented when free agency opens next week in the form of Cory Littleton of the Los Angeles Rams.

Little Tackler, leader of the Rams in 2018-19 (259 stops in total), Littleton went from being a free agent not recruited to a central special equipment player and prominent linebacker on the cusp of a great contract.

"He really is a complete player," Rams coach Sean McVay said of Littleton in December. "It has great coverage, you can board, you can go from side to side, you can use it as a corridor (pass) where you get it in good confrontations."

“Attack football. … He has definitely earned the right to be mentioned among some of the best internal supporters of this league. "

The Broncos took the Todd Davis contract option, but they only have a guaranteed salary of $ 500,000. It is believed that they would have been interested in Shaq Thompson of Carolina before he signed a four-year extension and $ 54.16 million with the Panthers.

The following is a closer look at Littleton:

About Littleton

Years: 26)

Height Weight: 6 feet 3/228 pounds.

Background: He made 56 tackles in the first two years (five starts in 32 games). … He took over as headline in 2018 when Alec Ogletree was changed to New York Giants. … Led Rams in tackles in 2018-19 (125 and 134, respectively). … Named for the Pro Bowl in 2018, but he didn't play because the Rams were in the Super Bowl. … It has 8 1/2 catches, six interceptions and 26 total pass breaks. … He made 29 tackles on the team in all three Rams postseason games in 2018, including interception in the Super Bowl defeat against New England. … Earned $ 3,095 million in 2019.

Seen games: NFC title game of January 2019 in New Orleans (12 tackles in the 26-23 overtime victory), Week 1 in Carolina (14 tackles in the 30-27 victory) and Week 6 vs. San Francisco (14 tackles in the loss of 20-7).

Game Notes

In New Orleans: It was "factor,quot; (involved in the game through rigging or coverage) in 13 of 67 snapshots. … On the second trip, he worked through the traffic for the tackle (one yard gain) and showed speed to stop the runner Alvin Kamara in third chance to force a field goal. … He played a ton of coverage and Kamara had an advantage on several routes when Littleton played within the leverage and / or was flat-footed. … The Rams began attacking Kamara (through an edge runner) to help Littleton in the second half. … In the coverage of the area, the receiver lost Michael Thomas on a shallow cross when the eyes were trapped in the field. … What stood out positively was Littleton's athletics. It covers a lot of ground quickly and offers great success. … He won plays while covering runners, fullbacks, closed wings and receivers, showing good versatility.

In Carolina: In the first game of 2019, it was "factor,quot; in 20 of 66 snapshots. … Shocking performance began in the first unit. He deflected the Cam Newton pass, but had bad luck (went straight to Christian McCaffrey). And, after retiring in the coverage of the middle zone, he launched himself to the lateral line to force and recover the loose ball. … He dodged right guard Trai Turner to make tackles in the running game. … He moved horizontally through traffic to board McCaffrey and win three yards. … Good fortune while covering the tight end Greg Olsen by the seam: Newton's pass hit Littleton in the back. … He intercepted Newton's pass when he was in the coverage zone and read his eyes to cut in front of the receiver. … A failed tackle.

San Francisco: In one game, the 49ers flexed their muscles to rest from the league, Littleton was a "factor,quot; in 17 of 77 snapshots. … A relatively quiet game despite having received 14 tackles. … In the coverage of the area, Jimmy Garoppolo's pass that would have been intercepted for a 54-yard touchdown was eliminated. … Recovered fumble. … It was in area coverage, but charged by bag when Garoppolo left his pocket; The game was denied for the Rams penalty. … The 49ers ran a lot of multiple closed-wing personnel, which put Littleton as an external linebacker on the ball in several snapshots.

Case to sign …

Littleton could play the same role Roquan Smith did in defending Vic Fangio for Chicago in 2018: a side-by-side player that would allow Fangio to execute more of his preferred pressures and coverages. Playing in a division with Kansas City's tight end, Travis Kelce, Oakland's tight end, Darren Waller and the Chargers runner, Austin Ekeler, Littleton would be a solid addition.

Case against signature …

Spotrac estimates Littleton's value at four years and $ 48.9 million, which may be too much for the Broncos' taste, especially if suitors like Las Vegas and Jacksonville raise the price. Also, because of Littleton's reputation in coverage and as a blitzer, it didn't work very well in the three games we drew.

Thursday: Los Angeles Chargers, runner Melvin Gordon.