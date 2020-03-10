Let's dissect the new teaser from season 10 of AHS

The sun, the sand, the waves, it seems American horror story Season 10 goes to the beach.

Series Co-Creator Ryan Murphy He took Instagram, the place where he also revealed the official cast summary for the new season, to launch the latest trailer. The subtitle is kept secret, but the teaser presents some rough-looking hands that make some claws. Do these hands leave the water to the surface? Holding on to the ledge of a cliff? Do these hands of some kind of human creature live in the seas? Mermaids? There are so many questions and the only answers we have so far is who is part of the cast.