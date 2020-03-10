Let's dissect the new teaser from season 10 of AHS

The sun, the sand, the waves, it seems American horror story Season 10 goes to the beach.
Series Co-Creator Ryan Murphy He took Instagram, the place where he also revealed the official cast summary for the new season, to launch the latest trailer. The subtitle is kept secret, but the teaser presents some rough-looking hands that make some claws. Do these hands leave the water to the surface? Holding on to the ledge of a cliff? Do these hands of some kind of human creature live in the seas? Mermaids? There are so many questions and the only answers we have so far is who is part of the cast.
AHS season 10 will count Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and the newcomer the company Macaulay Culkin. Naturally, the details about who they are playing are kept secret.
Season nine of the FX anthology series was established in 1984 and featured a slasher atmosphere (as well as trapped spirits). AHS: Apocalypse Before it was a crossover with seasons one and three, then there were witches involved. Murphy has caused the witches to return, but they are probably not involved in this ocean season.
Season 10 marks a return to the franchise for Paulson and Peters. The two were in all seasons so far, except in season nine, American Horror Story: 1984. Culkin is the only newcomer so far. Recently appeared in Hulu & # 39; s Doll face. His participation was a surprise for fans, but still with American horror storyThe story of throwing unlikely players.
Check out a brief history of American horror storyIt is amazing in the gallery above.