Lee Selby in Cardiff: Watch a live broadcast of the press conference before the fight in the home country | Boxing News

















Live broadcast of Lee Selby's press conference

Live broadcast of Lee Selby's press conference

Lee Selby will address his next opponent George Kambosos Jr at a press conference on Tuesday: watch a live broadcast here at 12.30 p.m.

%MINIFYHTML9bb941b83bebbdfc9d4ccbeb1cb1647011% %MINIFYHTML9bb941b83bebbdfc9d4ccbeb1cb1647012%

Selby will fight Kambosos Jr in Cardiff on May 9, live Sky sports, in an eliminator for the IBF lightweight title.

Welshman Selby, a former featherweight world champion, is trying to take over another division by winning a crack in the belt that will be played between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo López.

Watch a live stream on the Sky Sports website, the app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.