Lee Selby in Cardiff: Watch a live broadcast of the press conference before the fight in the home country | Boxing News

Last update: 03/10/20 11:05 am
Lee Selby will address his next opponent George Kambosos Jr at a press conference on Tuesday: watch a live broadcast here at 12.30 p.m.
Selby will fight Kambosos Jr in Cardiff on May 9, live Sky sports, in an eliminator for the IBF lightweight title.
Welshman Selby, a former featherweight world champion, is trying to take over another division by winning a crack in the belt that will be played between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo López.
