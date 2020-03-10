Led Zeppelin acquitted of copyright infringement in the case & # 39; Stairway to heaven & # 39;

WENN / Lia Toby / Patricia Schlein

Michael Skidmore has been seeking royalties from Jimmy Page and Robert Plant since 2014, accusing them of infringing on & # 39; Taurus & # 39; of Spirit to create his rock anthem.

Up News Info –

Jimmy Page Y Robert Plant they have won another decision in their long legal dispute with composer administrator Randy Wolfe (Randy California) about the rock anthem "Stairway to Heaven".

Michael Skidmore has been chasing the Led Zeppelin royalty stars since 2014, claiming they violated Spirit stars "Wolurus Taurus" to create "Stairway to Heaven".

%MINIFYHTMLbe7aefbb6a21abd62f12fe10ec3f2a5711% %MINIFYHTMLbe7aefbb6a21abd62f12fe10ec3f2a5712%

Lawmakers gave the band a judicial victory in 2016, but Skidmore appealed the decision and obtained a new trial last year.

But now the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has reversed that decision, insisting that the original verdict was correct and Led Zeppelin is not guilty of copyright infringement.

"The trial and appeal process has been a long climb up the Stairway to Heaven," concludes the new verdict. "The parties and their lawyers have refrained from submitting complicated questions about the copyright law. We affirm the judgment that Led Zeppelin's & # 39; Stairway to Heaven & # 39; did not violate & # 39; Taurus & # 39; of Spirit. "