LeBron James recoils by refusing to play in empty arenas in the midst of the coronavirus crisis

LeBron James stepped back in his comments about refusing to play behind closed doors due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Los Angeles Lakers star James had said Friday he would not participate in games without fans, something the NBA reportedly advised the teams was a clear possibility. James clarified his comments on Tuesday and said he did not know that the possibility of the games being played in empty arenas was under real consideration.

"When they asked me the question, & # 39; would you play without fans? & # 39; I had no idea there was a conversation behind closed doors about the particular virus," James said.

"Obviously, I would be very disappointed not to have fans, because for that I play, play for my family, play for fans."

"If they (the NBA) decide to go to that point (where games are played behind closed doors), I would be disappointed, but at the same time you have to listen to people who are following what is happening.

"If they feel it is better for the safety of the players, the security of the franchise, the security of the league to demand that, then we will all listen to it."

The proliferation of COVID-19 has led to banning all sporting activities in Italy until April 3, while professional football games in Spain and France will be played behind closed doors. In the United States, MLB, MLS, the NBA and the NHL have stopped granting media access to locker rooms for an indefinite period.

There have been 472 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US. UU. Until Tuesday, when the number of deaths was 19.

James was listed as questionable to face the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, but told reporters he intended to play.