LeBron James changes his tone about not playing games without fans: "You have to listen to people,quot;

# Roommates, you may remember a few days ago when LeBron James said he would not be playing if there were no fans present, which was a proposed idea to keep the spread of the coronavirus low. Well, apparently Bron has changed his mind, since his current perspective on the situation has changed dramatically.

@ESPN reports, LeBron James now says that although he would be disappointed if the NBA plays without fans, he will hear what the NBA decides is the safest for players and fans amid the growing cases of coronavirus in US

LeBron explained his new perspective on the situation in this way:

"Well, it's fun, because when they asked me if you would play without fans, I had no idea that there was actually a conversation behind closed doors about the virus in particular. Obviously, I would be very disappointed not to have fans, because that's what I play for : game for my family, game for my fans ”.

He elaborated, adding:

"They say nobody could come to the game if they decide to go to that point, so I would be disappointed." But at the same time, you have to listen to people who are aware of what is happening. If they feel it is better for the safety of the players, the security of the franchise, the security of the league to order that, then we all hear it. "

This week also marked the first time that major league sports teams were complying with the new pre-game and post-game health safety measures instituted by the NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS for all team and club locker rooms The means and non-essential equipment used will be closed.

Roommates, what do you think about this?