LeBron James and Norman Powell named NBA Players of the Week | NBA News

LeBron James has been named Western Conference Player of the Week with Toronto Raptors forward Norman Powell winning the prize in the East.

James averaged 29.0 points (51.9% FG), 10.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks when the Los Angeles Lakers finished 3-0 week with victories over the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers.

The three-time player of the week at the conference this season, James finished with 22 points, 14 assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal on March 3 to lead the Lakers over the Sixers. On March 6, he scored 37 points, eight assists, eight rebounds and three steals against the Bucks to become the third player in league history to score 34,000 points in his career, while the Lakers improved to 20-0 in games in which James has scored at least 30 points. He closed the week with 28 points, nine assists and seven rebounds on Sunday against the Clippers.

The 16-time NBA All-Star has a record 64 weekly awards in his career, and is the first Lakers player to win three weekly honors in a season since Kobe Bryant in 2012-13.

Powell was named Player of the Week of the Eastern Conference for the games played between March 2 and 8.

It is the first time that Powell has earned the honor in his career. He is the tenth player in the history of the Raptors franchise to win the prize, joining Vince Carter, Chris Bosh, DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry, Jalen Rose, Mike James, Lou Williams, Pascal Siakam and Kawhi Leonard.

Powell helped lead Toronto to a 3-0 record last week, scoring 31.3 points per game, the best in the Eastern Conference. He also recorded 2.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 56.1 percent from the field.

Powell was selected 46th overall by Toronto in the 2015 NBA Draft and is the second player with more time on the team behind Kyle Lowry. He was named Rookie of the Month of the Eastern Conference for April 2016.

