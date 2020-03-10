Launch of the sequel to "Peter Rabbit,quot; postponed on coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The theatrical release of the sequel to "Peter Rabbit,quot; has been delayed five months due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

"Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,quot; premiered in the United States on April 3.

%MINIFYHTMLc53ff3867c7bcfeea737eb267d1ef9cf13% %MINIFYHTMLc53ff3867c7bcfeea737eb267d1ef9cf14%

However, the release date has been delayed to August 7, Sony Pictures confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.

%MINIFYHTMLc53ff3867c7bcfeea737eb267d1ef9cf15% %MINIFYHTMLc53ff3867c7bcfeea737eb267d1ef9cf16%

This is the second major studio film to see its release date postponed due to COVID-19.

Last week, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer announced that the release date of James Bond's 25th movie "No Time To Die,quot; was delayed from April to November.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced the closure of cinemas worldwide, especially in China, which is the second largest movie market in the world behind the US. UU.

The film industry could see billions of dollars in losses if the virus continues to spread and studios are forced to delay the release of more films.

The Disney live action remake of "Mulan,quot;, which will premiere on March 27, is particularly notable because its theme is of interest to Chinese moviegoers. According to Up News Info News, experts estimate that delaying the launch of "Mulan,quot; could cost Disney $ 85 million in international ticket sales.