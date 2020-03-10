LA receives more than $ 19 million in state funds to create and improve local parks – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLdb84655f4e9da7f0471ccdfe60f5e8b811% %MINIFYHTMLdb84655f4e9da7f0471ccdfe60f5e8b812%

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Monday that $ 19.2 million of state funds will go to repair two city parks and create two new ones in marginalized communities.

"Parks are the heart of our city, because they are the place where people of all ages can come together to create a sense of community and belonging," Garcetti said. "The new funds that flow into these neighborhoods means we can provide more opportunities for Angels to go out to the countryside, enjoy the recreation of health and connect with nature and the outdoors."

According to the mayor's office, more than $ 4.8 million will be used to improve the Lincoln Heights Recreation Center by adding a new synthetic soccer field, shadow structures, public art, a walking path, exercise equipment, lighting and landscaping, a barbecue and a picnic area, a playground, a basketball court and a parking lot.

The Sereno Arroyo Playground will get more than $ 2.1 million to help build a new playground, walking path, gym, public art, restrooms, lighting and landscaping and new fences.

Almost $ 7 million will go towards the creation of the new Allegheny Park. Amenities will include splash pads, two playgrounds, a walking path, gym equipment, public art, barbecue and picnic areas, shadow structures, public restrooms and new landscapes and lighting.

The mayor's office says more than $ 5 million will help build the Brooklyn Heights Parks. The funds will cover the costs of obtaining 0.2 acres of land, the installation of gym equipment, shadow structures, a walking path, public art and new landscapes and lighting.

The statement from Garcetti's team said 111 community meetings were held last summer "to ensure that contributions from local communities were taken into account in the proposals for the four parks."

The work is expected to be completed by June 30, 2022.