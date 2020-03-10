LA port sees a sharp drop in cargo numbers amid the coronavirus scare – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Port of Los Angeles experienced a significant decrease in cargo movement last month due to the outbreak of coronavirus, according to new numbers published on Tuesday.

The Port of Los Angeles reports that it saw a 22.5 percent drop in imports in February compared to the same month last year. He also saw a 5.7 percent decrease in exports.

In total, the port moved 544,037 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) in February. In the same month last year, it moved 705,306 TEUs, marking a decrease of 22.9 percent.

TEUs are a standard measure that all ports use to count the load.

"As factory production in China remains low, we expect smooth volumes in March," Los Angeles Port executive director Gene Seroka said in a statement. “Looking forward to the anticipated manufacturing improvements, we will need to return the empty containers to Asia and quickly take out the US export boxes. UU. We are actively working with our supply chain partners to be prepared for a load increase once production levels increase. "

The Port of Los Angeles is the most active in the nation, both in terms of container volume and cargo value.

The Los Angeles Times reported last week that dock workers and truck drivers have intensely felt the volume decrease, many of which have been laid off or their schedule has been reduced. Seroka told the Times that one in nine jobs in Southern California is directly linked to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.