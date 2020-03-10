The LA Clippers have signed the free agent center Joakim Noah, giving them an aggressive physical presence with experience in the playoffs.

The 35-year-old All-Star played 42 games with Memphis last season after accepting a purchase with the New York Knicks. He averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

Noah attended the defeat of the Clippers against the Lakers on Sunday at the Staples Center, where he received a warm welcome as he made his way through the crowd and sat in the stands.

"Joakim is a relentless competitor and a proven winner," Lawrence Frank, director of basketball operations, said Monday. "Their experience, insight and hardness fit well in our wardrobe."

Noah has been limited to 124 games since the end of the 2014-15 season in Chicago, who selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2007 Draft. He was the NBA's defensive player of the year in 2014.

Noah took Florida to NCAA championships in 2006 and 2007.

