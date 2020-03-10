La Anthony is soaked in her latest swimsuit photos while seducing husband Carmelo Anthony with her curves

Go-go-voom! La Anthony is killing him on social media, and his famous friends can't help congratulating her.

This week, the sexy mom, who is on vacation with her teenage son in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, has delighted the fan with some spicy photos that will leave her husband Carmelo Anthony begging for more.

38 years old Power The actress made her jaws drop on a particular photo where she drips in the ocean water while wearing a yellow and brown bikini top.

She captioned the attractive photo: “Shout out to all the women who are learning how to love and put themselves first. It is never an easy thing, and I am still learning every day. I see you. I love you, #happyinternationalwomensday. ❤️ "

Both Halle Berry and Gabrielle Union rushed into the comments section to praise La La for the tempting shoot.

A critic lashed out at the model saying: “For your information, loving yourself is not a plastic surgery, Lala. Loving yourself is hugging everything. Body shape type and defects. The way GOD created you, NOT a doctor. "

This fan chose to defend her: “Why are they so mean and hard on her? Or any woman who chooses to do what she wants with HER BODY. It's none of your business."

Another supporter shared: "I'm about to put on my damn swimsuit and lie on the damn beach!"

This critic declared: "@lala no ur baby is your number 1 priority, not yourself now you're just sounding selfish."

La La, who recently helped her son, Kiyan, celebrate her 13th birthday, said this about the joys of motherhood.

She confessed: “Kiyan is the best thing that happened to me. It is what I am most proud of. Having it is the toughest thing I've ever done, so I definitely feel more powerful when I'm in mom mode. "

She added: “My mother always made it work with whatever she had to keep our family together, even when she was a single mother. That's why my goal in life was always not to be broken. It wasn't about having a career; I didn't even know what I wanted to do. But I knew how it felt to be in ruin, and I never wanted to have that feeling again. ”

La La is expected to act again in the near future.



