Kylie Jenner accused of scam for selling Tanking Cosmetics Company

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; He allegedly falsified reports on the earnings of Kylie Cosmetics before selling it to Coty, Inc., which now has a 51% stake in the company.

Kylie JennerThe cosmetic empire is not as successful as claimed, according to an online report. The 22-year-old, who recently sold most of Kylie Cosmetics' share to Coty, Inc., has been accused of scam for selling the tank company.

The makeup mogul and her mother / manager Kris Jenner Allegedly falsified reports on the company's sales earnings, including the one published in Forbes, so that it "looks good" before selling the company. He allegedly does not know, Coty has now suffered losses in his Q1 financial report, but refuses to clarify it.

In March 2019, Forbes valued Kylie Cosmetics, which was previously known as Kylie Lip Kits, at $ 900 million. In November of the same year, Coty bought a 51% controlling stake in the company for $ 600 million, and Kylie still had the remaining 49% of its stake.

Fortunately for Coty, the purchase has not been finalized and has until March 31 to withdraw from the agreement.

While the news of the loss of Kylie Cosmetics has not been confirmed, people have intervened in it, and some claim they are not shocked because the company's products were never so popular. "I think so. I don't know anyone with Kylie products," said one in the report. "All popular beauty gurus don't use their stuff either, and they have a lot of influence. So where do their customers come from?"

A second Internet user agreed with the statement of the previous commentator, writing: "The most I've seen someone buy was lip gloss. But the palettes and the base, etc., accumulate dust, and those shits are right in in front of the door in Uulta, "Another added:" I heard that the business was never going well and that she is not really billionaire. She never opened her books to Forbes. That's why she sold the company. "

"Yes, I never believed the billionaire flex. Rihanna It's not even a multimillionaire, and Fenty was explosive, "someone compared Kylie's cosmetics company with Rihanna's Fenty line." There is no way for Kylie to overcome her when her makeup did not have the same cultural impact. Has no sense ".

Others, however, believe that Coty knew the numbers and did not trust Forbes' article before buying the company. "Coty is a multi-million dollar brand. They didn't buy the brand based on a Forbes article. They better believe they looked at the real numbers," explained one.

Another argued: "If it is collapsing, Kyle did not scam them. I have been involved in a sale of the company before and the purchase of the company does tremendous due diligence. They hire lawyers to see everything. Every number. All the data."

"Stevie wonder I could see that the company reached its peak and Kylie knew it too. It is a smart business on your part. It wasn't his fault that they were stupid enough to buy it, "someone defended Kylie. Another person wrote:" Right. It's not a scam, it's called smart business for Kylie. "

Leaving aside her cosmetics business, Kylie has just gone to Instagram to reveal her natural hair. One's mother shared a video of her short, wavy hair that seemed wet after dyeing her dark roots a lighter color. "Roots almost there," he wrote about the clip, adding a colorful butterfly filter.

Not accustomed to seeing the natural hair of the reality television star, one commented: "That's crazy, I swore that his hair was long. Pump tissues." Others bothered her by her apparent fine hair. "I have more hair than her," wrote one. Another wrote similarly: "She has no hair," while another person said: "But she is bald, though."