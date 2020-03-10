Kylian Mbappe: Paris Saint-Germain striker doubtful by Borussia Dortmund crash | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML97020eac91ea373d0c713caec9596f2f11% %MINIFYHTML97020eac91ea373d0c713caec9596f2f12%

Champions League game at Parc des Princes, one of the many UEFA club competition matches that will be played without spectators due to the coronavirus





%MINIFYHTML97020eac91ea373d0c713caec9596f2f13% %MINIFYHTML97020eac91ea373d0c713caec9596f2f14%











0:41



PSG boss Thomas Tuchel says that Kylian Mbappe is a doubt for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Borussia Dortmund, with the striker suffering from angina

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel says that Kylian Mbappe is a doubt for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Borussia Dortmund, with the striker suffering from angina

%MINIFYHTML97020eac91ea373d0c713caec9596f2f15% %MINIFYHTML97020eac91ea373d0c713caec9596f2f16%

Kylian Mbappe is a doubt for the second leg round of the Paris Saint-Germain Champions League against Borussia Dortmund, and the striker suffers from angina.

Mbappe, who has scored 30 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions this period, will be evaluated before Dortmund's visit on Wednesday, PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed.

The German also gave information about injuries to midfielder Ander Herrera and defender Thiago Silva.

Thomas Tuchel says the PSG & # 39; will attack & # 39; against Borussia Dortmund in his attempt to reach the last eight of the Champions League

"Kylian is sick. Yesterday he was sick and today he is sick with angina pectoris and we are trying to have a light practice (with him) tonight. But he did not practice with us the last two days," Tuchel said.

"We must wait and decide tomorrow morning (if he will play). Thiago (Silva) has participated in all the practices and we can decide tomorrow if he plays or not."

"Right now, I think he's on the team. All the other players are present. Ander Herrera is still injured, but all the other players are present."

Two goals from Erling Haaland on both sides of Neymar's 75-minute attack on Signal Iduna Park on February 18 leaves the score 2-1 for Dortmund to enter the second leg.

Dortmund has won his last three games since the first leg three weeks ago, and Tuchel revealed that his team will seek to play offensively at Parc des Princes, as current Ligue 1 leaders seek to return to the tie.

PSG vs Dortmund at Parc des Princes will be played behind closed doors on Wednesday

"A single zero is enough, but I have the feeling that we are not a team that can give exactly one zero. We are a team that offensively likes to attack and we are going to attack."

"We will try to score as many goals as possible. If in the end, it is a goal versus no goal conceded, I will be absolutely happy, I do not regret it at all. But we will try to do more."

The Paris police made the decision on Monday that the game be played behind closed doors amid the fears of the coronavirus, with more than 1,600 cases of the condition and 30 confirmed deaths in France.

The previous PSG match in Racing Strasbourg in the top French category to be played last Saturday was postponed due to the outbreak, and all matches in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 until April 15 will be held without followers.