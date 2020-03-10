Kumail Nanjiani fought with bodily dysmorphia after the transformation

Emily Shur for men's health
Kumail NanjianiHis eyes were playing tricks.
In December, the Oscar nominees Big sick Star unveiled a dramatic physical transformation that people still have talking about. The actor, who will star in the next Marvel movie, The eternal, like Kingo, revealed his torn physique in shirtless photos on Instagram.
In the caption, Najiani noted that he spent a full year training to get into that muscular fitness and explained: "I would not have been able to do this if I had not had a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for the biggest study of the world. I'm glad to see myself like that, but I also understand why I never did it before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. "
Now, in a recently published interview with Men's health, the actor also shared exactly what was needed for such a transformation, from maintaining a diet so strict that eating some caramel pudding caused "12 hours of physical pain,quot; to electric shocks in his biceps to continue developing muscle in addition to workouts in Several times of the day.
"I realized that, if this is what it is to exercise, I have never really worked for a moment in my life," he told the magazine.
However, as the results of his work came to life, Nanjiani was not seeing clearly.
"I don't want to rule out people who really have debilitating bodily problems," he told the magazine. "I don't have that. But I started having some body dysmorphia. I looked in the mirror and saw my abs, and when I looked again, they faded away. I just saw the failures."
But, "when I saw that reaction (to the photos) was when I said: & # 39; Okay, clearly I don't see what really is there & # 39;" he explained. "It's something I'm trying to be aware of and to be better, because that's not a good way to be. You want to be easy with yourself."
Even so, the star also wants to maintain its healthier lifestyle. "This is a key moment to establish how you will move forward," he said. Men's health. "Because I could easily go back to how things were. And I can't do that."
The April issue of Men & # 39; s Health arrives at the kiosks on March 17.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.