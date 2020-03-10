Kumail Nanjiani fought with bodily dysmorphia after the transformation

Kumail NanjianiHis eyes were playing tricks.

%MINIFYHTML0bdff8001f7f28fd4698d5ce4b0dd1ba13% %MINIFYHTML0bdff8001f7f28fd4698d5ce4b0dd1ba14%

In December, the Oscar nominees Big sick Star unveiled a dramatic physical transformation that people still have talking about. The actor, who will star in the next Marvel movie, The eternal, like Kingo, revealed his torn physique in shirtless photos on Instagram.

%MINIFYHTML0bdff8001f7f28fd4698d5ce4b0dd1ba15% %MINIFYHTML0bdff8001f7f28fd4698d5ce4b0dd1ba16%

In the caption, Najiani noted that he spent a full year training to get into that muscular fitness and explained: "I would not have been able to do this if I had not had a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for the biggest study of the world. I'm glad to see myself like that, but I also understand why I never did it before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. "

Now, in a recently published interview with Men's health, the actor also shared exactly what was needed for such a transformation, from maintaining a diet so strict that eating some caramel pudding caused "12 hours of physical pain,quot; to electric shocks in his biceps to continue developing muscle in addition to workouts in Several times of the day.

"I realized that, if this is what it is to exercise, I have never really worked for a moment in my life," he told the magazine.