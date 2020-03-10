Kris Jenner joins dancing with the stars

Does Kris Jenner join? Dancing with the stars? This is the question that many ask themselves after Kris and Corey were seen in Karina Smirnoff's dance studio. It's unclear if Kris Jenner or her boyfriend Corey Gamble are going to be on the show, but fans have made it clear that they would love to see mother and mother of six in the popular dance show. There is nothing that the 64-year-old woman cannot do, and did you know that her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, is 39? Kris must have some incredible moves to keep up with Corey! Maybe the couple is just trying to fix some of their dance routines, or maybe they are preparing for the show. The Daily Mail reported on the sighting and even included a video of Kris posing in an outfit that included leggings.

It is not clear if he could have danced with the leggings and his shoes, but Corey wore sneakers and sweatpants, so the jury does not know who would join the cast, if any of them do. One of these is true, and Kris Jenner fans would love to see her in Dancing with the stars And even take home the mirror ball trophy!

You can see a Daily Mail report below.

Kris Jenner wears an elegant black leather jacket while she and her boyfriend Corey Gamble take a Dancing With The Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev class https://t.co/0uSt3L59vq – Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 10, 2020

In 2008, Kim Kardashian-West acted on the show, but it didn't go very well. Kris Jenner is a television staple and joins Dancing with the stars It would only bring more publicity, and probably more fans.

The interesting thing is that the sighting occurs when many people ask how many seasons more than keeping up with the Kardashians, the family can do. The children have grown up and the family has been watching their lives from the public since October 4, 2007!

What do you think about the recent sighting of Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble outside Karina Smirnoff's studio?

If it was all because Corey Gamble or Kris Jenner were in Dancing with the starsWhich one would you like to see join the cast?

Would you support Kris Jenner if she joined the program?



