Kourtney Kardashian says her sisters Kim and Khloe still don't like her "setting limits,quot; with her KUWK screen time

A few months ago, Kourtney Kardashian made it very clear that he would like more privacy, so he would appear less and share less in the family's reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. At that time, he told this to his sisters, but they were not very understanding and now, Kourtney revealed that nothing has changed much!

It turns out that the mother of 3 children is doing everything possible for her brothers to accept the fact that she wants to film for KUWK much less than everyone else, but she has not been very successful.

Three months ago, fans were able to see during an episode of the long-running show that Kim and Khloe faced their sister for not having much time in front of the screen, by the way.

During a new interview for Health Magazine, Kourt updated fans about his sisters' position now in regards to his decision.

While talking about his healthy lifestyle, he also referred to this topic and said that "I have been taking less time with the filming of KUWK and with the work in general." My sisters don't like it when I say "set limits,quot;, but it's more about a schedule. "

With all that new free time, he is apparently trying to put energy into things that are rewarding and enjoyable. I try to make myself available so that my children are really a mother. And I want to be in charge of my own time and schedule to do things that bring me happiness. "

The main point is that he only wants to live on his "own terms."

Previously, Kourtney's desire to be less on the small screen and be more private, caused quite a bit of conflict with Kim and the advances of season 18 show that they still have drama to the point that they even fight physically.



