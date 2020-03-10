Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, publishes about smiling even though her "heart hurts"

WENN / Attachment

The mother of four quotes the lyrics of the song & # 39; Smile & # 39; Nat King Cole while sharing a picture of her and her three daughters posing in front of the mural of Kobe and Gigi.

Kobe BryantThe widow continues with a brave face in the wake of a tragedy that affected her family more than a month ago. One day after posting a photo of her eldest daughter posing in front of a mural that honors her late husband and teenage daughter, Vanessa Bryant shared a post about smiling even though her heart hurts.

On Monday, March 9, the 37-year-old woman turned to Instagram to post a picture of her with her daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 8 months, standing in front of The Artistic Monument that represented her husband kissing his second daughter Gianna on the head. Along with the photo, she cited Nat king coleThe 1954 song, "Smile."

Written by John Turner and Geoffrey Parsons, the famous song includes lyrics that say: "Smile even though it is breaking / When there are clouds in the sky, you will manage / If you smile through your fear and sadness / Smile and such Tomorrow time / You will see the sun shining for you / Illuminate your face with joy / Hide every trace of sadness / Although a tear may be so close / It is the moment you should keep trying / Smile, what good is it? Crying? / You will find that life is still worth it. "

A day earlier, Vanessa made public a solo photo of Natalia posing in front of the same mural. In the publication dated Sunday, March 8, he revealed that his eldest daughter with Kobe was heading to her school's winter formal. "My babies. Natalia. # winter," explained the click that sees Natalia in a blue polka dot dress.

Kobe and Gianna, along with seven other people, died on January 26 after the helicopter they were traveling in crashed in Calabasas, California. Two weeks later, they were buried in a private ceremony at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California. A Life Celebration event was subsequently held at the Staples Center with Beyonce Knowles, Cristina Aguilera, Alicia Keys, Jimmy Kimmel Y Michael Jordan among the attendees