KJ Apa of Riverdale reveals the lesson Luke Perry taught him

Luke Perrythe legacy lives in KJ Apa.

On Tuesday Riverdale open star to Mr. Porter& # 39; s The newspaper about his late co-star, who died last year after suffering a stroke at the age of 52. Despite having met during the 2017 CW drama, Apa said the beloved Beverly Hills: 90210 Alum left a lasting impact on his life and even taught him an important lesson when it comes to living in the public eye.

"I think privacy is everything," said the 22-year-old in the middle. "I really work hard to protect my privacy, my home, my family, the people I love. Luke taught me that."

Between the sudden death of Perry and the close bond that the father and son duo on the screen shared, Apa said he had a "very difficult time,quot; to accept that the Once upon a time in Hollywood The actor left.