KJ Apa of Riverdale reveals the lesson Luke Perry taught him

Luke Perrythe legacy lives in KJ Apa.
On Tuesday Riverdale open star to Mr. Porter& # 39; s The newspaper about his late co-star, who died last year after suffering a stroke at the age of 52. Despite having met during the 2017 CW drama, Apa said the beloved Beverly Hills: 90210 Alum left a lasting impact on his life and even taught him an important lesson when it comes to living in the public eye.
"I think privacy is everything," said the 22-year-old in the middle. "I really work hard to protect my privacy, my home, my family, the people I love. Luke taught me that."
Between the sudden death of Perry and the close bond that the father and son duo on the screen shared, Apa said he had a "very difficult time,quot; to accept that the Once upon a time in Hollywood The actor left.
"It changed everything when Luke passed away," he shared. "I've never been through something like this before. I've never lost anyone close to me, so it was a very difficult time. It's still difficult. When I go to work, I can feel that it's not there anymore."
He continued: "We had a very, very, very good relationship, me and Luke. He was simply a type of person who kept us, especially me, punished because he had been through all this. I was very blessed to have him in my life to tell me : "Maybe you don't do that,quot; or "This is a good idea." He only gives me advice. I miss him. I miss talking to him. I miss hearing him. "
On March 4, several of Perry's former colleagues honored the first anniversary of his death with moving tributes. Among them was Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart, which recalled the warm spirit of the late actor with a moving message.
"Last night I had a dream in which I saw Luke … and hugged him so hard and cried on his shoulder, telling him how much we missed him," the actress wrote. "Looking back this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me while he was sleeping, letting me know that he is smiling brightly on the other side."
In addition to reflecting on his relationship with Perry, Apa said that 2019 marked a fundamental change in his personal and professional life. He explained: "Last year was probably the most difficult of my life. It really made me think, what kind of man do I want to be? And I'm still discovering it."
Channeling that energy by 2020, he said Mr. Porter He hopes the future is full of inspiring and challenging opportunities to grow. "I literally go with the flow," Apa said. "I want to work on things that inspire me and that challenge me, but at the end of the day, I really don't have a plan."
Of course, it wouldn't be an interview with Apa without mentioning his Riverdale co-star and best friend in real life Cole Sprouse. While discussing the show, the I still believe Star shared what it is to travel the world with the former Disney Channel actor.
He said: "Every time you are with Cole and he has a camera, at some point you will be asked to stand somewhere, to pose in a certain way."
