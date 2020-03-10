Kim Kardashian celebrates International Women's Day with a message from the White House

%MINIFYHTML80bd38c7cc391906466761fd408cb66c11% %MINIFYHTML80bd38c7cc391906466761fd408cb66c12%

Taking into account in social networks, the reality show star shares a moment of herself with the women she helped out of jail in front of the White House.

Kim Kardashian He talked about his recent meeting with the US president. UU. Donald Trump in the White House in a late publication in honor of International Women's Day.

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star was accompanied by newly released prisoners last Wednesday, March 4, when he met with POTUS to discuss the reform of criminal justice in the United States."

Kim has been actively involved in advocating a reevaluation of the current criminal justice system in the US. UU., And he was joined by women who had helped commute their sentences for low-level crimes, including Alice Johnson, Tynice Nichole Hall, Crystal Munoz and Judith Negron, during the visit.

On Tuesday, the reality show star wrote on Instagram: "I know I'm late one day, but happy International Women's Day for all strong women!"

"Here I am with the women I admire: Jessica Jackson, Erin Haney, Alice Johnson and Judith Negron, Crystal Muñoz and Tynice Nichole Hall whose long prison sentences were commuted," he added with a snapshot of the group in The day. "We went there powerful together and had some incredible ideas for the future. I pray that they come true and that I can share it with you all soon!"

Kim previously stated that she wants her legal work to make a real difference in the world, especially when raising her children, Saint, four and nine months old, with her husband. Kanye west.

"When you become a mother, you become so protective," he said. "I definitely see how, especially, like black men, they are treated in this country, differently."

It will also be the subject of an upcoming Netflix documentary entitled "Kim Kardashian West: the justice project", which will debut in April.