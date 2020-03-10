Khloe Kardashian pays tribute to Khadijah and Malika Haqq in B-day Post

Best friends forever.
On Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian he wished his lifelong friends Khadijah Y Malika Haqq A happy birthday with a touching tribute. Sharing photos of the trio of the adorable Malika teddy bear-themed baby shower, which took place last month, True thompsonThe mother reflected on her 20-year-old friendship and thanked the famous twins for staying with her in good times and bad times, joking that she is basically "an honorary triplet right now."
"Happy birthday to my best friends !!!!" Khloe's post began. "I'm so grateful to have met you both IN 1999 (it could be before, but my memory is not the best)! I don't even want to know where my life would be if I didn't have you two. It's hard to get a friendship of more than 20 years and I don't take it for granted. "
She continued: "We have gone through EVERYTHING and anything together and we have all stayed 10 fingers down."
"You are more than my friends," Khloe wrote. "You are my sisters, my partners in crime. You are my memories! We have so many new chapters and phases to get in and out. We have much more life to go together."
Concluding his birthday greeting with more love, the Revenge body The star said, "Thank you, Lord, for blessing me with my magic circle! I would truly lose myself if I didn't have them, ladies. I love you crazy! Until the wheels fall off, I scream Happy birthday!" ! "
Khloe has been improving as a BFF as Malika gets closer and closer to become a new mother. In September, he announced that he was expecting a son with his ex OLD TESTAMENT. Genasis. With its expiration date only a few days away, a source shared with E! News that the keeping up with the Kardashians Star has been trying her best to help her best friend prepare for her baby's arrival.
"(Khloe) promised Malika to help her and be there to help her every step of the way," the source said. "Malika was there for Khloe throughout her pregnancy and now Khloe can't wait to be there in the same way."
The source added: "Khloe knows that she can give Malika advice on everything related to pregnancy, newborns and having a baby. She wants to do everything with her because everything is so cool. She is excited for True to have another friend in the crew and Malika will experience motherhood. She knows she will be an amazing mother. "
keeping up with the Kardashians returns on Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m., only at E!