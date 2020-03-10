Khloe Kardashian pays tribute to Khadijah and Malika Haqq in B-day Post

Best friends forever.

On Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian he wished his lifelong friends Khadijah Y Malika Haqq A happy birthday with a touching tribute. Sharing photos of the trio of the adorable Malika teddy bear-themed baby shower, which took place last month, True thompsonThe mother reflected on her 20-year-old friendship and thanked the famous twins for staying with her in good times and bad times, joking that she is basically "an honorary triplet right now."

"Happy birthday to my best friends !!!!" Khloe's post began. "I'm so grateful to have met you both IN 1999 (it could be before, but my memory is not the best)! I don't even want to know where my life would be if I didn't have you two. It's hard to get a friendship of more than 20 years and I don't take it for granted. "

She continued: "We have gone through EVERYTHING and anything together and we have all stayed 10 fingers down."