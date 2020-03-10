Kenya Moore's daughter, Brooklyn Daly has fun outside with one of her friends and makes people's day: see the sweet photo

Kenya Moore shared a photo of her daughter, Brooklyn Daly, on the social media account of the girl her mother created last year. Kenya uses this IG account to keep Brookie fans up to date with all kinds of adventures of this girl.

Look at the last photo that Kenya shared of Brookie, and that he made on Fan Day.

"There is room for both, sister,quot; Kenya captioned its publication in IG.

A fan told the RHOA star: "Kenya, you are an amazing mother, everything you do shines in Brooklyn," and someone else posted this: "Well, that's the cutest thing I've seen all day."

One fan wrote: "Absolutely beautiful, Princess Brooklyn is beautiful and blessed be God bless Kenya for raising a beautiful child love," and another follower published: "The cutest thing I have seen today ❤️ Brooklyn hair is very beautiful . God bless you both ".

Another fan talked about Brookie: "Awww isn't that sweet? Brooklyn is growing so big in front of our eyes Kenya and she's such a beautiful lady," and someone else said, "Brooklyn, how sweet, looks like a big girl (or sister) ".

A follower told Kenya: ‘I was crying watching the show and then it appeared. Brooklyn is a gift from God to you, my love, "and another fan posted this:" My prayer is to become the princess of peace in our world. "

A fan exclaimed: "What a beautiful spirit our Cookie Brookie has! ❤" and someone else said: "Such a beautiful photo and the subtitle is everything."

An Instagram installer exclaimed: ‘Aww … Kenya! I hope the woman who is so depressed sees this. You are great and strong! We love you, we love Baby Brooklyn even more💯❤ ’

Apart from this, in more serious news, during the last episode of RHOA, Kenya talked about a woman who was sleeping with Marc Daly.



