Kelly vs. Avanesyan: Conor Benn has risked defeat and a serious injury, but is enjoying his dizzying career | Boxing News

Conor Benn tells him Sky sports about whirlwind victories, horrible injuries, verbal exchanges with Chris Eubank Snr, and delivers a farewell message to his skeptics.

Most debutants could dream of being Anthony Joshua's main support against Charles Martin in the O2 Arena in front of 20,000 people. By virtue of his name, Conor Benn has been the center of attention from the beginning. The 19-year-old from London marched to the disturbing melody of & # 39; Ready or Not & # 39; de los Fugees, a song released the year he was born. It was a surreal experience.

Benn didn't even want to be a fighter when he was young. When he reached the town of Hyde, hard as a rock, to train with Ricky Hatton, he had no deep desire to emulate his father, former world champion Nigel Benn.

Speaking before his return to The O2 on the bill Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan on March 28, live in Sky Sports, Benn said: "There wasn't much for me in Australia at the time, so I thought I could try boxing."

"Before I left Australia, I was a painter and decorator, it is not that there is anything wrong with painting and decorating. It is the only thing that I have had a delicate touch in my life. Everything else, it is as if I had lead my hands. If the Boxing doesn't work for me, I will probably start my own painting and decorating business.

"Ricky Hatton's last fight was the first fight I went to, and I love Ricky's style. He always brought it, so that's why I chose Manchester."

"When you look at my fights and jump aside, I left the hook on the body, Ricky made me do that. He was there in my debut and, after I knocked out the guy in the first round with a shot, he taught me I looked at him and I said, "Thank you, Ricky."

"I left Ricky and moved to London to enroll in Matchroom, but I will always thank Ricky for inviting me.

"Me and (coach) Tony Sims have a great relationship. I've had to go through a lot of awkward things here, things that have made me not want to stay in England, just life, I guess. But my loyalty to my coach goes beyond of that, because I can't see that Tony is not my coach. He trained me and shaped me to be the fighter I am today. He’s very old school. He has that hardness, that hardness.

"When I first entered the Matchroom gym, the boys were very welcoming, which was nice. We all work for the same thing and we're all together. Sprinting early in the morning when it's very cold, that's the worst. All We're out there, but we're not competing with each other. We're just trying to stay alive!

"I was satisfied with my debut. It wasn't bad. I got it out of there. But, to be honest, I couldn't believe it was happening and, when I look at it now, it's all a bit of a blur. One thing I say to the fighters that come now is to absorb it. I didn't really absorb it. I just stood there thinking & # 39; what am I doing here? & # 39; "

In his third fight, Conor lashed out at Lukas Radic in a round, but it was the indifferent and challenging way of dealing with Chris Eubank Senior at the pre-fight press conference that stole the show.

"If he wanted to turn me away from the cameras and chat with me, I would rate it. Thank you, your advice is gold. But don't do it in front of the cameras for 19 years – old, I don't respect that at all. As long as you want to make yourself feel In a way, don't use me to try and don't think I'm going to sit here and tolerate it, regardless of who you are.

Benn paid little attention to his father's old rival Chris Eubank Snr

"As fighters, we see boxing through a lens different from everyone else's. People don't realize how hard boxing is. When I broke my jaw at eight months of my career, I had been training with John Ryder and I think I got a Ryder hair fracture, because I had pain in my jaw for years every time I trained, but I'm hard and I didn't tell anyone.

"Then Ohara Davies finished it. He hit my jaw. I shivered and never shivered, and then I continued. Then he hit me again and I had to say: & # 39; Stop, stop, stop," because I couldn't feel my teeth . Then I spat and waited for teeth to come out of my mouth, and there was only blood everywhere. Part of my jaw is still numb. When I went back to training after my jaw. "He had healed, Tony told me," I bet you're going to be a little worried. "But I was like hitting, hitting, come on! If you're going, you're going." .

After his recovery, Conor got underway with four stops in the trot, the latter was his first fight in the United States when he stopped Brandon Sanudo with a brutal blow to the body in the second round, which left the Mexican in agony. The canvas.

"When I returned, I was delayed on the jet. I had a three-day commitment to a photo shoot. I put on a stone and a half of weight, because I thought I wasn't fighting for a while and I ate a lot of donuts. Then, four weeks later, they put Cedric Peynaud in front of me. I looked at his record and thought he had just knocked out five geezers in the jog. Go ahead! I thought it was sweet, But I didn't.

"That was the first time they humiliated me in my whole life. He humiliated me twice, I humiliated him twice, and I was on autopilot in that fight, 100 percent. It was a state. That is the only time so far I would say that I was once really in the heat of battle. That's the only time I ever realized absolutely everything. Tony slapped me in the face, but I was sitting in the corner and I didn't. I didn't even hear anything from what he said, he was only in this fight, and it was as if everything was in slow motion, Peynaud could have knocked me out that night, he didn't, but he could have done it.

"In my next fight, I stopped Chris Truman in Liverpool, and then I wanted to fight Peynaud again. Tony was saying he had another warm-up fight, but I said: & # 39; If I'm going to fight him again, I & # 39; I will fight him now. " I think everyone was a little worried, but I didn't feel like I had to wait. I thought it was better than that. I'm better than him. "

"I had the best training camp I've had. Then, during the week of fighting, I hurt my right hand and they gave me cortisone injections, and I could still feel the pain when I was in the pads. Suggesting that I withdraw from the fight. but I said no, because I thought about knocking him out with his left, but then, when he came out, he turned left-handed, and the only blow that is really effective against a left-handed man is the direct setback in the middle. I managed to knock him down three times in that fight with the bad knuckle. Then I went to the hospital later and broke my tendon.

"The second fight might have seemed easier, but it was just as difficult. In any case, I thought the first fight was easier, I swear, because I had never done 10 rounds before and concentration was a problem. Sometimes, when I'm boxing, I may be thinking of anything that comes to my mind. I could see someone recording on their phone and think, "I wonder if that goes on your Instagram."

"One of my favorite fights so far is Jussi Koivula at York Hall. It was my first time as the best on the list and I thought I was going to spend a long night with him, so it felt good to hit him in the second round." . Then, in my last fight against Steve Jamoye, I couldn't believe it when the referee took me one point for hitting low. I said, "That was not low," and he said, "Keep on boxing! Stop when I say stop!"

"But I didn't care about the referee. I knew the geezer didn't like the body, and I kept pulling them away. Then, I told the referee: & # 39; Are you sure? The fight and, if it wasn't low, you and I we are falling. " Then I saw it and it was low, so Steve Gray and I are still good friends.

"I fight like my dad, and that's it. I don't have to try. Name a boring and boring fight of Conor Benn. There have never been any. I will fight anyone who comes before me, and I know that someone is going to have to knock me out or be much better than me to beat me. "

So far, the story of Conor Benn has been very nice, anyway for us on the safe side of the ropes. Unpredictability is a key element of our fascination with fighters, and Conor's power of attraction in this regard is absolutely irresistible. He could fall for his next fight. We may be witnessing the dawn of a future popular champion. Meanwhile, the diamond is rough. Talent is raw. The perspective is electric.