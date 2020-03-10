Keira Knightley, delighted with her daughter's mature reaction to the "sleeping beauty"

WENN / Mario Mitsis

The actress of & # 39; Begin Again & # 39; reveals in a new interview that she is satisfied with the way her 4-year-old daughter sees the end of Disney's animated version of the story.

Keira Knightley I was happy with her daughter's reaction to "Sleeping Beauty" after the four-year-old girl pointed out the issue of consent in the fairy tale.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star reveals that he recently saw Disney's animated version of the story with his eldest daughter, Edie, who had a fairly mature reaction to the conclusion, in which a prince wakes the main character with a kiss.

"When we saw & # 39; Sleeping Beauty & # 39 ;, she said: & # 39; It's not right for the man to kiss her without his permission! & # 39;" Knightley tells PORTER magazine. "I can't tell you how happy I was."

The 34-year-old woman, who received her daughter Dalila with her husband. James righton Last year (19), I was so excited for her response, noting that she instilled that vision in her son.

She adds: "If I don't do anything else, I've managed to touch that!"

The actress also wants to convey a message of equality to her girls when it comes to domestic life, sharing that her husband and father have never bothered to earn less than their spouses.

"Our society tells us that that should be," says the star. "Many times, my mother earned more than my father and that was never a problem. I mean, sometimes he earned more, sometimes she earned more. They didn't raise me to think it was more than normal."