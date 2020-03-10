Katy Perry mourns grandmother's death in moving tributes days after announcing pregnancy

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Never Worn White & # 39; He shares a video of her telling her sick grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson about her pregnancy before Ann's death, and writes in the caption that she has many of her good features about her.

Katy Perry He has just lost one of his dear relatives. Days after announcing her pregnancy, the singer of "Never Worn White" shared a heartbreaking news that her grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson died at age 99 on Sunday, March 8.

To pay tribute to her late grandmother, the 35-year-old posted on Instagram a series of photos and videos that capture her happy time together. Among the photos shared, one showed his fiance Orlando Bloom He kissed the elders on the cheek, and another saw them both posing with President Barack Obama. Meanwhile, a particular video documented the moment he informed his grandmother about his pregnancy.

"I don't know when a soul enters a new vehicle, but if there is a future life in which there is a waiting room to come and go, my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to enter my world will receive a kiss in the in front of my sweet grandmother who left this land yesterday, "Perry wrote in the publication on Monday, March 9. "My heart hopes so."

"If he is able to talk to the soul while he waits, the conversation would probably include & # 39; are you sure you want to choose this wild group?! & # 39; There would definitely be some sarcasm, an ingenious joke or two", The killer continued. "Grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival in this life after death … and a trendy look, jewelry included, of course."

The creator of hits "Roar" then described how his grandmother "fighter" has lived a full life. "He survived the Great Depression, raised 3 children alone as a seamstress, making G strings for dancers and other similar characters in Las Vegas," he said. "She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet and cozy things you think about when you think of grandmothers … She was a wonderful grandmother and I will always carry something of her in me."

Noting that he got many of his good features and "stubbornness" from Hudson, Perry concluded his tribute in the hope that his grandmother "rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know that everything will be OK, especially now that they have won an angel to look at them. "