Katy Perry is avoided by her parents because of this

However, the singer of & # 39; Never Worn White & # 39; She doesn't seem to be upset about her parents' action when she talks about the matter during a radio interview in Australia.

Katy PerryParents are avoiding contact with the pregnant singer because of the fears surrounding the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

The "Never Worn White" star announced last week that she and Orlando Bloom They expect their first child together, and then they went to Australia to present and promote their new music. And when she appeared on the Australian radio show "Hughesy & Ed" on Monday, March 9, Katy revealed that her parents are so worried that she receives COVID-19 that they are not making any physical contact with her while she is pregnant.

"My parents hit me with the fist the other day. I thought, & # 39; What? It's fine. I don't know … great & # 39;" he said. "I left them and everything, but I thought, & # 39; Sure, yes & # 39; that's what will make the news look forever, I guess!

Health authorities around the world have advised against shaking hands, kissing or hugging in an attempt to contain the virus.