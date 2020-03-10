Kandi Burruss shares her new video "Speak On It,quot; after the most recent episode of RHOA: "I am far from being fake."

Kandi Burruss returned from a recent family vacation in Jamaica. He had to take a break from all hectic events, but now he has returned to work.

She excited her fan when she shared a new Talk about that episode after RHOA on Sunday. Kandi fans and followers can watch it on their YouTube channel.

‘Be sure to watch my #SpeakOnIt about the #RHOA episode last night. Everyone who is subscribed to my Youtube or is part of my text group received the link last night. Be sure to subscribe to get the information before anyone else! ❤️ ’Kandi captioned his post.

A fan said: ‘I'm sorry, Kandi, but you have changed since Kenya returned to the program, and your loyalty seems to be alone in it. Why? Anyway, he needs more of his own story because this season, he seems to have assumed the role of Sheree as a bone bearer, and he's not cute. "

Someone said this about NeNe Leakes: ‘Nene is not genuine with her apologies to anyone. She made peace with you, Cynthia and Eva, and still speaks negatively in each interview. So why should Kenya trust her?

A fan told Kandi that she doesn't seem to see what Kenya is doing on the show: "@kandi, don't you really see or hear anything about the terrible things that Kenya does and tell people? Mark knew what kind of woman he had , and that's why I treated her as such. You're very quick to call Nene and say not so nice things about her, but still pacify Kenya in everything that DOES WRONG. Why is that? & # 39;

Another follower asked Kandi: “ @kandi it is great that you are a friend of Kenya and have her back, but can you admit that, given all the drama she has caused and messy, she has tried to create with other people's relationships? Perhaps it makes sense that some of the ladies can see what is happening as karma? I mean, nobody likes to attack the marriages or relationships of other people like Kenya … "

What do you think about what Kandi said in his video?



