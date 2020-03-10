Kaley Cuoco has to wait until April before moving in with Karl Cook

WENN / Sheri Determan

Two years after marrying her husband, the former star of & # 39; The Big Bang Theory & # 39; reveals that the construction of his home in Los Angeles has been completed.

Kaley Cuoco She will finally move with her husband Karl Cook two years after the couple got married.

"Big Bang Theory"The star and her man have lived apart since they became husband and wife, and now the couple will live under the same roof after the completion of the construction of their home in Los Angeles.

"We are built, we are very excited," Cuoco told Access Hollywood.

The actress, who has been busy filming her new HBO Max series "Stewardess", he reveals that he still has to spend the night in his new excavations.

"We haven't spent a night there yet," she says. "Actually, Karl has been at home and I said: & # 39; Why don't you stay in the house? & # 39 ;, But he is waiting for me to get there and have all the animals there. When I finish in April, that will be our first time in our new house. "

The 34-year-old jokes that she and Karl are finally taking a big step in their relationship: "We're stabilizing," he laughs. "He gave me his jacket of letters and we moved together."