Kaley Cuoco denies having helped Sister Briana get a role in & # 39; Flight attendant & # 39;

The student of & # 39; The Big Bang Theory & # 39; He insists that his sister got the role with his own effort, noting that about 20 people loved his performance during the audition.

Kaley Cuoco has insisted that he did not use his attraction to get his sister Briana to participate in his new television show "Stewardess".

The 34-year-old actress stars in the HBO Max series as the flight attendant Cassie, while Briana also appears on the show. However, in an interview with the American television show "Extra," Kaley, who also produces the show, responded to criticism that he helped his brother get the role.

"My sister got a paper, auditioned on her own. By the way, I didn't even know she was auditioning," he said. "There are more than 20 opinions besides mine … Everyone loved what Bri did, and she really plays a fundamental role, so I'm excited for her and we're living together in Brooklyn as roommates. We've had fun very much".

Kaley had the opportunity to call her sister and tell her that she had gotten the role, however, she admitted that Briana "cried" when she received the call. And the couple's parents were excited when they discovered that their two girls starred in the same show.

"They cried … We faced my parents together," Kaley recalled. "I said: & # 39; You're going to believe this. Bri just booked a job at & # 39; The flight attendant & # 39 ;. My father said: & # 39; This is my dream come true: my two girls working together and together. This is my biggest dream like dad. "