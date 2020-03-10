Justin Hartley makes Mandy Moore feel better with her dance moves

Mandy Moore and her We are Co-stars have some serious movements.

The 35-year-old actress talked about her recent TikTok video in Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show.

For those who did not watch the viral video, Moore and his co-stars did the "Smeeze,quot; dance to Trill Ryan"She is going." Rebecca Pearson's star said she is a "terrible dancer,quot; and admitted that she "strategically hid." Sterling K. Brown Y Jon Huertas during the number Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan Y Justin Hartley He also participated in the routine. Although, Kevin Pearson's celebrity seemed to have problems with some of the steps.

"Justin makes me feel better about myself as a dancer," Moore joked. "Bless him. I love him. He's so talented. He's an amazing actor / director, but dancing isn't his forte. It makes me feel better about myself because I'm not great either, but he's doing something totally different."