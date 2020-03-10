Justin Hartley makes Mandy Moore feel better with her dance moves

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Mandy Moore and her We are Co-stars have some serious movements.
The 35-year-old actress talked about her recent TikTok video in Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show.
For those who did not watch the viral video, Moore and his co-stars did the "Smeeze,quot; dance to Trill Ryan"She is going." Rebecca Pearson's star said she is a "terrible dancer,quot; and admitted that she "strategically hid." Sterling K. Brown Y Jon Huertas during the number Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan Y Justin Hartley He also participated in the routine. Although, Kevin Pearson's celebrity seemed to have problems with some of the steps.
"Justin makes me feel better about myself as a dancer," Moore joked. "Bless him. I love him. He's so talented. He's an amazing actor / director, but dancing isn't his forte. It makes me feel better about myself because I'm not great either, but he's doing something totally different."
Ellen Degeneres he joked, it seemed that the 43-year-old actor was "listening to another song,quot; completely with headphones.
the We are The stars are not the only ones having a little fun on TikTok. Alex Rodriguez Y Jennifer Lopez He also recently appeared in the headlines for doing the "Flip the Switch,quot; challenge.
In addition to talking about his cast doing the dance craziness, Moore talked about his new album, Silver landingsand turn This marked his first album in 11 years and his first tour in 13 years. He also performed part of his music during the show.
Watch the video to see his interview.