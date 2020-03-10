Judge rules that panel of the US House of Representatives UU. You can access Mueller's written research | USA News

An appeals court in the United States confirmed a ruling that gives a House of Representatives committee led by Democrats access to material that had been drafted from the report of former special advisor Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

In a two-to-one decision, a panel of three judges from the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said the law requires the Department of Justice to produce material from the grand jury of Mueller's investigation into the Committee Judicial Chamber, which has been investigating the actions of the president during the investigation.

Representative Jerrold Nadler, who chairs the committee, cited the material in the spring of last year and in July filed a petition with a federal judge as part of an ongoing investigation into whether the president and his intimate circle abused his power or lied during the Mueller. Investigation. If irregularities are found, the Chamber could present new articles of political judgment against the president.

The petition requested "all parties,quot; of Mueller's report, any "transcript or underlying evidence,quot; referred to in drafted parts of the report, and transcripts of testimonies or grand jury related, inter alia, to the knowledge Trump's Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 election or any crime committed by his associates.

In her opinion, Judge Judith Rogers wrote that because Mueller "did not reach conclusions,quot; on Trump's conduct to avoid stepping on the power of political judgment of the House, "the Committee has established that it cannot make a determination final & # 39; fair and diligent & # 39; on the conduct described in both volumes of the Mueller Report & # 39; without the material of the grand jury referred to & # 39; in it ".

Russian influence campaign

Mueller presented his report to the U.S. Attorney General. UU. William Barr in March 2019 after completing a 22-month investigation detailing Russia's piracy and propaganda campaign to boost Trump's candidacy in the 2016 elections, as well as extensive contacts between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

Regarding Trump, Mueller said the investigation did not find "sufficient evidence,quot; that he or his team had collaborated with Russia. The report also did not conclude that Trump was guilty of obstructing the investigation, but neither did he exonerate him.

Barr, a Trump-appointed person whom Democrats have accused of trying to politically protect the president, published the 448-page report in April 2019 with some parts drafted.

The president has long called the investigation a partisan "witch hunt." However, although a subsequent investigation by the Department of Justice inspector general, Michael Horowitz, published in December found numerous errors in the way the investigation was conducted, he found no evidence of political bias.

Several Trump associates, especially Republican operative Roger Stone and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, have been charged with crimes related to the investigation. Meanwhile, the president has asked that all cases related to Mueller's investigation be "dismissed."

The Justice Department could ask the same appeals court to reconsider Tuesday's decision or appeal the decision to the United States Supreme Court.