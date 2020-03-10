Jose Mourinho: Tottenham is in trouble and the Champions League qualification will be difficult | Soccer news

















The head of Tottenham, José Mourinho, blames injuries as the main reason for his defeat in the Champions League against RB Leipzig

A dejected José Mourinho admits that his Tottenham team is in trouble and will find it difficult to qualify for the Champions League next season.

A Tottenham hit by an injury was knocked out of the Champions League by RB Leipzig on Tuesday night, losing 3-0 at night in Germany and 4-0 in total.

They are currently seven points away from the top four in the Premier League, with Manchester United in the form of Super Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and long-term injuries to key players in Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Steven Bergwijn To name just a few.

Although Mourinho was optimistic about the Spurs' chances of reversing the 1-0 deficit from the first leg before the game, he admitted that his team finds it difficult at this time.

The spurs seem dejected during the defeat in Germany

"I think the game, of course, won the best team. Physics, intensity, counterattack, winning duels, really strong team at the top of their condition, with their best players, a bank that has quality, against a team that is in problems, you can see. I don't need to repeat the same things again, we have a lot of problems and it's very, very difficult.

"(Monday) I was very positive, but that's how I have to be, and it doesn't make sense before the game not to believe, not to be motivated, to be optimistic, that's how we should be the athletes before each competition, but the reality is different: a team at this time is much stronger than us.

"It's hard for me to talk about injuries again, but you want me to talk about other things, when it seems obvious that problems accumulate with the accumulation of injuries. If you want to do a mental exercise and imagine Leipzig Tonight without Sabitzer, Schick, Werner, do you think they would win as they did?

Hugo Lloris allows RB Leipzig's second goal to slip

"Do you want to go to Liverpool, without Salah, Mane, Henderson, Firmino? Do you want to go to Spain, to Barcelona without Griezmann, Messi, Suárez, Piqué? Do you want to do this exercise with all the teams in the world? I think all the teams of the world would fight with the disappearance of five or six of their best players. I think they would. It's as simple as that.

"All the players that were on the Leipzig bench would play on my team right now. So that's a big problem."

Mourinho, in his first season in the Spurs after replacing Mauricio Pochettino in November, remains confident that his team will improve by default next season when injured players return, but admits that returning to the Champions League will be difficult.

"I know that our team will automatically improve next season, but we also know that we have to improve in other areas, I will not tell you how exactly I will analyze it."

"I saw the mistakes, I saw why we made the mistakes and I saw why Leipzig was dominant in every duel. We have our problems and our problems, as you say, do not end in injuries, but no team in the world could deal with injuries for so long, you can face some matches, but not three or four months.

"With the team we have at the moment, it will be very difficult. But we have games to play, games to fight. We have to be strong to face the limitations we have. At least we have four days in between, so at least from the physical point of view, players can react in a better way. "

Mourinho even admitted after the game that his departure from the Champions League can be a good thing, since it is an experience for the players.

"I think it's probably good (going out)," he said BT Sport. "Difficult moments can prepare the future in a better way."

When asked if the team needs a summer reconstruction, he also said: "I don't think so. This summer, unless something happens during the holidays, when we start, we will have Sissoko, Kane, Son, Bergwyn, Davies, so That is massive.

"People can say it's an excuse, but (the injuries) are pretty bad for anyone and I don't think anyone resists in this situation. We have games to play and we reach our limits. Let's see how we finish the season."

There & # 39; I'm sorry & # 39; and question mentality, José reacts

Dele Alli questioned the mentality of the Spurs after the game.

Give Alli He apologized to Tottenham's traveling fans for the defeat and performance in Leipzig.

"I have to apologize to the fans," he told BT Sport. "They have traveled all this way and lose like that. It is the mentality, we were second behind many balls and granting those goals in that way only shows that the mentality was not strong enough."

"You have to look at yourself first before you start blaming someone else or blaming the team. I will and I am sure that some others will too because tonight was not good enough. We cannot hide it. It has not been a good season for us, but we have to keep fighting. We are in a bad situation and we are the only ones who can change that. "

When asked about Alli's questioning about the Spurs' mentality, Mourinho said: "If Dele has this opinion, I think it's a good thing, but I think he can also be very introspective, he can see himself, he can analyze himself, and that is something incredible to do as a player, I think that each player should do his own analysis, and if he does, I think it can be very good for him. "

Analysis: the Man Utd match is now decisive for the future of the Spurs

Peter Smith of Sky Sports …

"It was an unfortunate way to leave the Champions League after the joy that Tottenham and his followers had taken out of the competition with Mauricio Pochettino last season. Now, with Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Steven Bergwijn, Moussa Sissoko, Ben Davies, Davinson Sánchez and Juan Foyth also on the list of injuries, the Spurs are on their knees, out of the cups and with a coach who has already declared his desire to end this season.

"Out of shape, lost key players, defensive disorder, attack without teeth … But somehow the Spurs must find a way to get up for an absolutely decisive match against former Mourinho club Manchester United on Sunday."

"The defeat would end the Spurs ambitions for the season, and it would have ramifications for the plans that Mourinho has to improve his squad in the summer transfer window."

