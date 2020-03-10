Jordyn Woods is with the French singer Dadju in Dubai: are these two together?

Jordyn Woods let his fans know the other day he was heading to Dubai. He shared a video on his social media account in which he can be seen doing squats during his flight to Dubai.

People criticized the fact that he wore a mask to protect himself from the coronavirus.

This comes just after Jordyn excited fans when he announced that he would star in an amazing movie.

Anyway, it seems that Jordyn is not only alone in Dubai, and The Shade Room shared a couple of publications that shed some light on the matter.

Jordyn seems to be dating French singer Dadju.

In case you don't know who the man is, well, his full name is Dadju Djuna Nsungula, better known by the monony Dadju or, sometimes, Prince Dadju. He is a French singer.

According to official Wikipedia information, ‘He signed with the Wati B label and in 2017 signed with Polydor Records of Universal Music Group. He was a member of the Shin Sekaï music training alongside rapper Abou Tall from 2012 to 2016. "

People are not really here because of the idea that these two go out together, even though nothing has been confirmed.

Someone said: eso That's why I was squatting on the plane. Sis was getting ready, "and another follower posted this:" She really is out here living her best life. His greatest blessing was to leave that family and move on with his life 👏🏽 ’

One commenter wrote: "She needs someone else to boost her career,quot; why not, "and another person said:" She has something for unavailable men. He married 🤭. ’

Jordyn shared some photos and videos of the highest city, Burj Khalifa. This is how she captioned her post:

‘Dubai is one of the coolest cities I've been to so far. 😍 Stopped by Burj Khalifa today, which is the tallest building in the world (almost 3000 feet tall)) ’Jordyn captioned his post.

Ad

Do you think there is something between these two or is it just a business trip?



Post views:

0 0