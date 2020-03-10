Jordyn Woods causes dating rumors with married French singer Dadju

Instagram

The 28-year-old soul singer shares a video of the influencer of social networks during her trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates and pampers her with some romantic gestures.

Up News Info –

Jordyn Woods is going on from the drama that involves the Kardashian-Jenner clan, as he has apparently found love in the French singer Dadju. The two provoked rumors of dating after going to their respective Instagram pages to share photos and videos of their trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In an Instagram Story post shared by Dadju, Jordyn was smiling as he posed on the city street. Although it was not seen in the video, it seemed that the 28-year-old singer was the one behind the camera since the influential social media laughed shyly after looking at the camera.

%MINIFYHTMLc61ab32efc30d1aec36cc7105a7478d411% %MINIFYHTMLc61ab32efc30d1aec36cc7105a7478d412%

In addition to making it obvious that it was not just a business trip and that their relationship is not strictly platonic, Jordyn shared a video of a card sent by Dadju with "Tu m & # 39; as fait bobo au coeur", which translates as " You made my heart ache, "according to Google, written on it. Petals of red flowers were seen on the surface of what looked like a table, possibly as another romantic gesture of the soul and the R&B singer.

<br />

While some fans are excited about Jordyn's supposed new romance, some people are confused because, according to reports, Dadju is a married man with children. "Uhm is married … with children," said an Instagram user. Unsure, another asked: "Is Dadju not married?"

A worried fan wrote: "I hope this guy is not married because we all know his TYPE." Another warned the singer: "It is better to back off," while someone else commented: "She had something for the men who were not available. She got married."

However, someone else thinks that Jordyn and Dadju's trip to Dubai was to shoot a music video. "He's married. It's for a music video," said the person.

<br />

Neither Jordyn nor Dadju have addressed dating speculation, but the former best friend of Kylie Jenner He is clearly having a good time in Dubai. When sharing photos and videos during his visit to Burj Khalifa, he wrote on Monday, March 10: "Dubai is one of the coolest cities I have been in so far. Today I stopped at Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world ". (almost 3000 feet tall). "