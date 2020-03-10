Jon Rahm says he has "something to prove,quot; playing alongside Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLc6d41acf319b8a893a7f3e687523b0d711% %MINIFYHTMLc6d41acf319b8a893a7f3e687523b0d712%







Jon Rahm says he can have "something to prove,quot; when he comes out in the first round of the Players Championship with Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka.

The Spaniard is excited about his group, which is made up of the three best ranked players in the world, and says there will be no slow game of the trio in TPC Sawgrass.

"It will be really fast to play with those two in the group," Rahn said at Tuesday's press conference. "I'm not going to act like I'm the fastest, but I know I'm not slow, so with both of them and me, it will be good."

"You have the defending champion in a group, we have the 54-hole leader from last year and one of the best championship performances we've seen in a long time, so I'm excited."

Rahm says he feels like a & # 39; stranger & # 39; with Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy

"Brooks has had some really good rounds here; he shot 9 low in 2019 on Sunday. You live for those moments."

"We all practice together in those nice groups and it's nice to be recognized and it's really nice to be part of it."

"I feel like I'm not a stranger, but obviously both have four main titles, both have been No. 1 in the world, FedEx Cup Championships, many things."

"I feel like I'm trying to … I could have something to prove besides good golf."

The Players Championship Live Live

Rahm says it would be a "dream,quot; to become the fourth Spanish to win an important race after Seve Ballesteros, José María Olazabal and Sergio García, and hopes to be inspired by his playmates this week, for whom the tournaments won provoked winning races .

"I know I have the talent and skills to do it," Rahm said. "It's just a matter of doing it. It's as simple as that."

"You never know. Rory escaped in 2014 where he won two in a row. There are only times or moments when players run and approach."

Rahm dreams of becoming the fourth Spanish to win an important

"Vijay (Singh), in the late 90s, early 2000s, obviously did much more than win great specializations, but they are examples of where it can happen.

"Look at Phil (Mickelson) when he won his first Masters in 2004 and, between 2004 and 2008, he was basically competing in each of the main ones he played in. It's not that he hasn't been content before, but that only victory launched in a big way.

"Obviously, Brooks is the most recent example, it has happened to a lot of people. Jordan Spieth too. He went from losing the Masters to winning three majors in the coming years."

"It can happen, and if it's going to happen, I'm looking forward to it. Obviously it would be amazing to be the fourth Spanish to win a race. I can't lie. I mean, it would be amazing. I hope I make that dream come true."