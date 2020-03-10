Johnny Depp protested the seal & # 39; Wife Beater & # 39; in text exchanges with the former Lady GaGa

WENN / Avalon

According to reports, the series of messages shared between the star of & # 39; Pirates of the Caribbean & # 39; and Christian Carino dates back weeks after his separation from ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp protested his label of & # 39; blender wife & # 39; in explosive text messages with Lady GagaThe talent agent ex.

In a series of exchanges between the star of "Pirates of the Caribbean" and Christian Carino, the actor called his ex-wife. Amber heardThe claims that he abused her were a "shameless lie" and detailed the disturbing nature of their difficult marriage, which ended in 2016.

According to The Blast, the messages date back weeks after the couple broke up, and suggests that Depp and Heard set up a secret meeting in San Francisco, California, through Christian, to discuss the relationship in person, not long after "Aquaman"The actress accused Johnny of throwing a phone in his face before requesting a restraining order against him.

Depp alleges that after his meeting, Heard accused him of violating the order.

"Apparently, she submitted documents to say that she had breached the restraining order by sending her text messages, speaking to her and seeing her in San Francisco …" she was enraged in a text message. "Send me to the county (jail) for breaking the restraining order … some of which, as you can guess, she was more than an accomplice! I couldn't give a fucking fat rat!" !! "

In another message, Depp expressed outrage over Heard's alleged refusal to work with him to reach an agreement on his divorce, and denied that he abused her during his 15-month marriage.

"I want this done as much as she does!" he added. "What can I do? Admit something that never happened !? And just swallow a ** cheeky lie" to save her from a ** ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡I said, do not tell me anything again !! to be reasonable … I am not charging an unattended charge (sic) of & # 39; batting wife & # 39; on my back for her. "

"The Lone Ranger"The actor is currently suing the bosses in the British tabloid The Sun for claims that he was guilty of domestic violence, which led to the protection order. He maintains that the accusations damaged his ability to work and impacted his divorce agreement. The complete case must be heard on March 23.

Depp is also suing Heard for defamation in Virginia for an opinion piece he wrote for The Washington Post after his divorce, when he referred to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

It requires damages in excess of $ 50 million (£ 38.7 million) in that case.