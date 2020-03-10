John Lee Cowell found guilty in Oakland BART Stabbing Nia Wilson's death – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Jurors reached a guilty verdict on Tuesday in the case against John Lee Cowell, who was charged with fatally stabbing Nia Wilson on the platform of the MacArthur BART station in Oakland on July 22, 2018.

The verdict was read shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Alameda County District Attorney confirmed the guilty verdict to KPIX 5.

%MINIFYHTML86ca5c3d6d1d9e4f6a263ee64bb506c411% %MINIFYHTML86ca5c3d6d1d9e4f6a263ee64bb506c412%

The jury made a quick decision, finding Cowell guilty after only a couple of hours of deliberation.

During Monday's final allegations, the prosecutor and the defense lawyer were furiously confronted by the defendant's mental state.

But Alameda County Prosecutor Butch Ford and defense attorney Christina Moore agreed on two important things: that Cowell was in fact the person who attacked Wilson and his sister Letifah Wilson at MacArthur station around 9:35 p.m. on July 22, 2018, and that the key issue in his trial was his mood at that time.

Ford told the jury that Cowell, a 29-year-old transitional man, should be convicted of first-degree murder and the special circumstance of stalking because he believes Cowell knew what he was doing at the time and premeditated the attack.

He also said that Cowell should be convicted of attempted murder for stabbing Letifah Wilson.

But Moore said Cowell has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and that his mind "was completely divorced from reality,quot; at that time.

Tensions increased throughout the emotionally charged trial. On Monday, at one point, Moore asked the jury if they could believe Ford's accusation that she was an accomplice of Cowell to magnify her mental illness. Some members of the gallery, which was full of family and friends of Wilson, shouted "yes."

Moore asked the judge of the Superior Court of Alameda County, Allan Hymer, to admonish the audience and turned to the spectators and said: "This is not about you."

On the first day of the trial, Cowell was removed from the courtroom after an outbreak during the prosecution's opening remarks. The judge first warned Cowell for speaking in defense of himself, telling Cowell to remain silent and finally remove him when he continued.

When Cowell took the position of witness, he told the jury that he hears voices of alien technology implanted in his ear in a series of strange wanderings.

Cowell argued with his lawyer during his interrogation, testifying that he heard voices in his head that came from alien technology implanted in his ear with aliens using a radio to communicate with him.

He also referred to people who used "fake skin,quot; and "fur suits," insisting that the Wilson sisters were aliens who threatened him. Cowell also said the sisters had kidnapped her grandmother and threatened to hurt her.

Cowell said the sisters were standing next to him on the BART train and looking down at him and that attacking them was the only way to save his grandmother.

The case against Cowell, who has a history of mental health problems, moved slowly because Moore has raised questions about his mental competence to be judged.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge James Cramer suspended criminal proceedings against Cowell on December 27, 2018, saying there was "substantial evidence,quot; that he was mentally incompetent to be tried.

But at a hearing last July 17, Cramer reinstated the criminal proceedings against Cowell, based in part on a report by psychiatrist Jason Roof of the University of California at Davis who found that Cowell was competent to be tried.

On Wednesday, a phase of sanity separated from the path will begin. Cowell pleaded not guilty because of madness.