John Krasinski reveals how he convinced his wife Emily Blunt to return to The Quiet Place 2

Debut as director of John Krasinski A peaceful place it was a great success for The office alum and was one of the most successful movies of 2018. The horror movie starring Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt, earned $ 340 million worldwide with only a budget of $ 17 million. However, making the next sequel was not at the top of his priority list.

Krasinski wrote, directed and starred in Lee Abbot in the first film (spoiler alert: his character was killed at the end). After the movie's blockbuster, the studio asked me to make a sequel, but I wasn't interested. Talking with ME! News at the premiere of A quiet place Part II On Sunday night in New York, Krasinski explained that he didn't want to do another one because the first one was very personal.

However, after the study pressed, Krasinski says he came up with an idea for the sequel's opening scene. It was then that he decided to write a second film, and it is that idea of ​​the opening scene that convinced Blunt to assume the role of Evelyn Abbott once again.

Krasinski said that Blunt could see that he was in love with the idea of ​​the opening scene as he was with the first movie. After reading the full script of the second movie, the The Devil Wears Prada Star declared: "I will." Blunt added that he would have regretted not being part of the movie.

"I threw the opening, and I thought, & # 39; Oh, my God & # 39; (it was) undoubtedly great, and I realized that I would have been an idiot for not wanting to be in that opening sequence. We had to give up to the idea that we wanted to do it and lose our snobbery, ”said Blunt.

Blunt says that Krasinski had the idea of ​​playing Millicent Simmonds, the deaf 17-year-old actress who plays the couple's daughter, Regan Abbott, the sequel's star. The opening scene continues where the first movie stayed, and Evelyn Abbott must try to find another safe space for her family in a world where mysterious creatures hunt humans for sound.

However, more threats are discovered when Evelyn ventures into the world with Regan, her son Marcus (Noah Jupe) and her newborn baby. According to the preview, Krasinski is also in the movie through flashback scenes.

"’ If the first movie is from parents to children, this is the children's love letter to parents, "Krasinski said. "It's a letter of dreams and hopes. I hope (my children are) so brave, and I hope they are so brave, and I hope they are the ones who, when it gets dark, are cold enough to light the candle."

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been married for ten years and are parents of their daughters Hazel, 6, and Violet, 3. A quiet place Part II It will hit cinemas across the country on Friday, March 20.



