John Krasinski remembers being a 14-year-old boy at Ryan Reynolds' party

There is no party like Reynolds party.
Monday, John Krasinski stopped by The Late Show and remembered to attend Ryan ReynoldsDaughter's birthday party in September. While we talk about the theme of the animal-themed party, the Office alum joked that he and the dead Pool The star "became 14-year-old children,quot; when they met a surprisingly friendly owl, which the duo graciously documented on Instagram.
Surprised that the actors were able to pose for such an intimate photo with the night bird, host Stephen Colbert I asked how all the interaction was reduced and if it ever occurred to him to think about the owl scratching his eyes.
"He understood that we were emitting a very loving male energy and was digging it," he said. A quiet place 2 said the star while looking at the picture. "There were animals. The children saw a chinchilla and exploded. So, it wasn't playing with all the other animals and there was the owl. And Ryan and I went and petted him."
Fully trusting that his new owl friend would not inflict any damage, John joked that he and The proposal Star ignored the animal handler's advice to stay away from his claws.
He continued: "And, like, 12-year-old children said," Could you scratch our eyes? "And the guy said:" Definitely. You should walk away. "And we were like, & # 39; Ha ha ha ha & # 39; and that was a Saturday."
After the birthday party, Ryan shared a photo of them posing with the owl in his Instagram Stories, where he wrote: "@johnkrasinski I could even feed him by the hand after the huge owl left." Seeing his post, John intervened with: "@vancityreynolds Thank you for always being so kind …"
Once he told his hilarious owl story, John talked about sitting back in the director's chair to A quiet place 2, which also stars wife Emily Blunt. After hearing Stephen admit that horror movies are not his favorites, John confessed that he never worried about them until he wrote the first one. A peaceful place script.
"I never liked horror movies until I wrote and directed one," he shared. "I recommend it to everyone. Yes, no, he wasn't a great character, he was marked by the late 80s and early 90s, which was a great era."
Changing gears, John gave Stephen an intensive course to master Boston's perfect accent after the duo discussed his 2020 Super Bowl announcement. Before diving, the Boston native told the night host to stay casual with your delivery to avoid any exaggeration.
Watch Stephen do his best Boston accent for John in the fun video above.
