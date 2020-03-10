John Krasinski remembers being a 14-year-old boy at Ryan Reynolds' party

There is no party like Reynolds party.

%MINIFYHTML8d68bbfd20d0498c48d3a4ca788fcb5513% %MINIFYHTML8d68bbfd20d0498c48d3a4ca788fcb5514%

Monday, John Krasinski stopped by The Late Show and remembered to attend Ryan ReynoldsDaughter's birthday party in September. While we talk about the theme of the animal-themed party, the Office alum joked that he and the dead Pool The star "became 14-year-old children,quot; when they met a surprisingly friendly owl, which the duo graciously documented on Instagram.

%MINIFYHTML8d68bbfd20d0498c48d3a4ca788fcb5515% %MINIFYHTML8d68bbfd20d0498c48d3a4ca788fcb5516%

Surprised that the actors were able to pose for such an intimate photo with the night bird, host Stephen Colbert I asked how all the interaction was reduced and if it ever occurred to him to think about the owl scratching his eyes.

"He understood that we were emitting a very loving male energy and was digging it," he said. A quiet place 2 said the star while looking at the picture. "There were animals. The children saw a chinchilla and exploded. So, it wasn't playing with all the other animals and there was the owl. And Ryan and I went and petted him."