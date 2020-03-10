John Boyega signs an agreement for an Afro film series with Netflix

Variety reported earlier this week that the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Alumbre, John Boyega, has signed a contract for a new project with Netflix. In the past, John has been very vocal and firm in his encouragement for African cinema to appear more frequently in Hollywood.

Reportedly, Boyega's production company, Upper Rooms Production, will see it create films in and about Africa. In a statement from Netflix, the transmission giants said they would be working with the Star Wars actor in productions based in Africa and its surroundings, including African stories, characters, actors and actresses, etc.

John released his own statement describing his enthusiasm for having the opportunity to work with Netflix.

David Kosse, who acts as Vice President of Netflix International Cinema, praised the African continent, arguing that his project with John would be an opportunity to invest in the continent and share unique African stories with the world.

According to The Wrap, Netflix has been working to expand its reach to Africa much more in recent years. Earlier this year, in February, they announced the start of their Naija Netflix on Twitter, which will create Nigerian films and television programs.

It is clear that John Boyega does what he thinks is right for other people. In 2018, Nick Markus reported that Mr. Boyega went to bat for some of his Star Wars co-stars in the midst of the social media attack that many of them have faced online.

Shortly after Kelly Marie Tran deleted her IG account after the violent reaction against her character in the film, John came out with a statement praising those from the Star Wars fans who have supported the films, while condemning those who have chosen to harass the cast and crew.

He wrote about his account that much of his effort would be useless and useless because harassing the cast and crew would do nothing to change the history of the films. In another tweet, he argued that just because a person pays a ticket, he also does not give them the right to harass others.



