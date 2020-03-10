Joey Votto highlights the value of access to the MLB clubhouse for the media with an important point

Joey Votto He understands

Old Cincinnati Red has been one of the most entertaining players in baseball for years with a great personality and the back of a baseball card to match. All this to say, when talking about baseball issues, people should listen.

Immediately after the announcement that MLB would close its clubhouses to journalists due to the threat of the coronavirus and its potential spread, C. Trent Rosencrans of Athletic asked Votto about access to the clubhouse and what it means for the player and the game. Votto gave a thoughtful answer:

I asked Joey Votto about access to the clubhouse in general, not in this specific case, but would like to receive this ban permanently. This is your answer: pic.twitter.com/Pa4oGpKkSC – C. ト レ ン ト ・ ロ ー ズ ク ラ ン ズ (@ctrent) March 10, 2020

No, I definitely think for the most part, I would say that the vast majority of stories involve nuances, emotions and personal relationships. Even if they are incorrect, a perception of how someone reacted can be said through facial expressions, knowing that person and his tone. I think that if you don't have that ability on a daily basis, you can't share those ideas and, frankly, most fans don't care about balls, punches, races and victories, well, I guess he wins. but run, but they care about the person. They want to feel that they are close to the artist in any sport. I think that everyone in the media is the bridge that connects the athlete with the public, and without that close proximity, I personally don't think you understand that human component.

To summarize: access to the clubhouse for reporters is important. In a sport that is already recovering from its lack of transcendent stars, baseball writers must not only convey information on a day-to-day basis, but must also act as the link between the player and the fan, as Votto pointed out so eloquently .

More than any other sport, baseball is human. It is the most equivalent to a job of 9 to 5, in which 260 days a year people go to the office to work. That intimate setting is generally used to hold personal conversations with players. They are not always the means "gotcha,quot;. You can learn things about players and help transmit that information to fans, where the player would not always be the most accessible otherwise.

Obviously, the threat of coronavirus throughout the country is serious. It is not to diminish the potential impact on MLB players, who are as human as we are and as prone to disease as we are. MLB owners want to protect their multi-million dollar investments, after all, so it is prudent to try to contain the possible spread of the virus. (However, playing games in front of 40,000 fans present could have an impact as large as letting select members of the media into the clubhouse before a game.)

But I could talk about a bigger problem: there have been rumors in the latest CBA talks that access to the clubhouse for media members will remain limited, but the relationship between MLB, MLBPA and baseball writers remains strong, and it may not be a problem moving forward.

Access to the clubhouse is already a problem for postseason games, for which MLB leaves its ultra-regionalized mold and enters the national spotlight. Clubhouses are closed to members of the media before the game, allowing brief press conferences prior to the game with players and managers who generally offer no more than a cliché or common knowledge.

Fortunately, the idea of ​​closing the clubhouse to the media is one that does not stick after containing the coronavirus, and with Votto supporting the importance of the media there, at least some players understand it.