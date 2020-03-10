Joe Giudice calls coronavirus stupid while in the empty streets of Italy

After years behind bars, Joe Giudice It faces a different type of blocking.

First Royal Housewives of New Jersey reality star has been living in his native Italy since his deportation in October 2019. Giudice, who was married to Teresa Giudice For 20 years before his December separation, he previously spent more than three years behind bars, first as part of a federal prison sentence for fraud, and then while in ICE custody when facing deportation.

Amid a worldwide outbreak of coronavirus that has killed thousands, the country of origin of Giudice imposed a lockout this week throughout the country, banning public gatherings, suspending sports events, closing schools, avoiding social gatherings and prohibiting traveling beyond of the necessary work and reasons of health or emergencies.

However, Joe was not satisfied with the public response when he went out to document the empty streets and urged people to "cultivate a set of balls."

"Literally, nobody came out for this stupid coronavirus," he said in an Instagram video. "It's ridiculous. People are very scared. Amazing."