Joe Biden enters into a heated argument with an auto worker after being accused of wanting to finish the second amendment

Joe Biden was campaigning on Tuesday, just before the primaries to be held in six states. While in Detroit, he visited an assembly plant under construction for Fiat Chrysler. During his visit, Joe was approached by an auto worker who accused him of wanting to take away the Second Amendment.

If there were anything, we could all learn about Joe Biden during this campaign, he doesn't retract from anyone. The auto worker approached Joe and said: "You are actively trying to finish our Second Amendment correctly and take our weapons away."

Joe replied and said: "You are full of shit." I support the second amendment. The Second Amendment: as now, if you shouted "fire,quot;, that is not freedom of expression. And from the beginning: I have a shotgun, I have a 20 gauge, a 12 gauge. My children hunt. Guess what? You do not have permission to own any weapon. I'm not going to take your weapon at all. "

While the exchange continued, the worker continued to look for a viral video, in which Joe said: "It is a viral video like the others who are publishing that they are simply a lie."

According to CBS, the exchange with the worker took place hours before Biden met with gun control organizations in Ohio.

Check out the exchange below:

WATCH: "You are full of shit,quot; @Joe Biden He tells a man who accused him of "actively trying to end our right to the Second Amendment." "I support the Second Amendment," Biden adds while visiting the auto plant under construction in Detroit. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/sueOSBaY9P – Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020

Last week, Jill Biden She appeared in the headlines when she was next to her husband during a rally in California after he celebrated her Super Tuesday success. Two protesters jumped on stage during her speech, and she helped block him from one of the protesters.

