Joe Biden confronted with gun control by Michigan auto plant worker – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was confronted by a worker at an auto plant in Michigan who accused him of wanting to confiscate weapons from Americans.

During his visit, the auto worker told Biden: "You are actively trying to finish our second amendment correctly and take our weapons away."

Biden defended his position on gun control, responding to the automatic worker by saying, "You are full of (expletive). I did not. I support the second amendment. Just as you shouted fire now, that is not freedom of expression. And from the beginning , I have a shotgun, I have a 20 gauge, a 12 gauge. My children hunt, guess what? You are not allowed to own any weapon, I will not take your weapon at all. Do you need 100 rounds?

The auto worker told Biden that he was Beto O'Rourke when he said he was going to remove the weapons.

Biden pushed again and told the auto plant worker: “I didn't say that. That is not true. I did not say that."

Tuesday at 8 p.m. There is a surveillance party scheduled for the Biden campaign at Thomas Magee's Sporting House Whiskey Bar in Detroit.

