Joanna Krupa is already back in her & # 39; Pre-Pregnancy Bikini & # 39; 4 months after giving birth

The American-Polish model, who just gave birth to her daughter last November, boasts of being close to recovering her body before pregnancy after & # 39; 5 weeks of some important struggles & # 39; and & # 39; intense workouts & # 39 ;.

Joanna Krupa You don't need much time to recover your body before pregnancy. Just four months after giving birth to daughter Asha-Leigh Nunes, "The true housewives of Miami"Alum boasted that she could already wear the bikini she was wearing before becoming pregnant with her first child.

Through her Instagram account, the American-Polish model shared a TikTok video of her in a two-piece swimsuit. "I admit that 5 weeks have passed of some important struggles to get rid of my pregnant dog and now thanks to 5 weeks of intense training @orangetheory @tracyandersonmethod and lymphatic drainage massages by @avilabraziliancontour it seems possible and I am back in my Pre pregnancy bikini ", he pointed.

On how she managed to get fit in such a short time after delivery, the participant of season 9 of "Dancing with the stars"I will explain:" I will be honest and say that exercising and eating well is an important key, but I cannot believe the big difference I am seeing with only 2 sessions of Brazilian lymphatic massage this week. It has been a true blessing! "

Krupa stressed that "he finally feels that there is light at the end of the tunnel," Krupa added, "This is not an AD but a publication to help motivate other mothers who are struggling and sometimes we just need additional help to get our bodies to a healthy state and feel good about ourselves after carrying a baby for 9 months. "

The 40-year-old woman informed her followers that she will only need to shed eight more pounds. With the promise that he will publish some "shocking" before and after photos, he concluded the publication by writing: "Thank you @julialescova for sharing your massage experience on social networks and how I found Susan Avila's @avilabraziliancontour massage." "

The participation of Krupa, however, was seen negatively by an Internet user. "I thought women were supposed to be & # 39; I love my body & # 39; … however, every time I see a woman and they talk about & # 39; almost there & # 39 ;, it ALWAYS looks like this" , wrote the critic. "So … I guess there really is a beauty standard. Why do liberals try to pretend it doesn't exist? Sensuality and equality don't go together, no matter how many fat people you put on the cover of a magazine."

One person criticized Krupa for sharing his body & # 39; bikini & # 39 ;.

Krupa responded to criticism.

For the attacker in particular, the host of "Poland's next top model"he replied," every woman I am sure has a different standard of beauty. This is mine . If you don't like it, I can be careless. "

Another user commented on his post.

Krupa sent his breath.

Another complained, "Look, things like THIS is the NUMBER ONE for which women from ALL over the world are AWARE of their bodies. Thank you for the reminder that even almost 3 years after pregnancy, I will never look like this. Women they deserve more than this. " This time, Krupa encouraged her, "I'm sure you look beautiful." She added in a separate comment, "congratulations on being a mom."