Jessica Simpson shows her transformation after losing 100 pounds and looks amazing!

Jessica Simpson looks much healthier and safer! The singer and author turned to social networks to publish a new photo in which it was obvious that she had lost a lot of weight.

At that time, Simpson was promoting his autobiography, appropriately titled Open Book and just had to show the world its transformation.

%MINIFYHTML33282e6e219f0a3f289cda1a8fd5565511% %MINIFYHTML33282e6e219f0a3f289cda1a8fd5565512%

As you know, you have lost no less than 100 pounds and the photo was the best proof.

Jessica wore a black outfit at the time she posed for the complement.

It featured a top with intricate sleeve patterns and a pair of matching tight pants.

He also dressed in a pair of heels and wore his hair loose and wavy, looking at the camera sullenly.

Also, Jessica's skin looked tan and bright in the morning sunlight.

In the caption, she wrote: "Radio Ready,quot;, referring to her last appearance on a radio show to promote her memories.

Since she lost the kilos, Jessica has made sure to always show her transformation every time she has the opportunity to enjoy her life to the fullest!

During a previous interview last year, his sister, Ashlee Simpson Ross, shared with HollywoodLife that Jessica has regained her rhythm. I think it's just concentration and every day working and doing it and it's amazing. You lose weight. (I'm) very happy for her. "

Of course, fans are also happy for her, but not only for that! They also celebrate Jessica for using her voice to be more than honest and inspiring.

That said, while in different programs that promote revelation, he has been sincere about a dark period in his life and how he managed to get out of it as a much healthier and happier person both in body and in mind.

Jessica is so proud of what she has said on her pages that she really wants her children to read it one day too!

Ad

‘I have already talked to you about many of the topics in the book, and I really believe in being totally open with them. Some of them are not old enough to digest right now, but eventually we will talk about all that as a family, "he told HollywoodLife.



Post views:

0 0